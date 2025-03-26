Proxymity and State Street Expand Digital Proxy Voting to Germany

Building on a successful migration to 14 markets in January 2025, Proxymity , the leading digital investor communications platform, and State Street Corporation ("State Street") announce the successful migration to Proxymity's market-leading Vote Connect Total solution for the German market.

This migration marks another significant step for the custodian bank's continued phased transition to Proxymity's platform.

By leveraging Proxymity's Vote Connect Total, institutional investors with assets held in Germany will benefit from real-time transparency, enabling direct, up-to-market-deadline voting without artificial cut-offs to ensure maximum efficiency. The platform's seamless efficiency, as a fully digital-native solution, eliminates manual processes and enhances operational workflows. Furthermore, enhanced engagement through direct connectivity between issuers and investors leads to improved governance outcomes and increased participation.

The increasing adoption of custodians in Germany, coupled with Proxymity's pre-existing capability to distribute Golden Record Meeting Announcement via its partnership with Issuers and Issuer Agents, highlights the increasing demand for real-time, transparent, and efficient investor communications in one of Europe's largest capital markets.

The announcement follows Proxymity further strengthening its position with a recent $26 million fundraising, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and expansion across global capital markets.

Dean Little, CEO and Co-Founder at Proxymity, said: "This migration marks another significant step in our ongoing collaboration with State Street. Germany is a key market, and we are proud to support State Street in delivering seamless, real-time investor communications that set new standards for transparency and efficiency in proxy voting. As we look to continue to expand globally, the successful transition further strengthens our position at the forefront of transforming investor communications as the trusted partner for market participants seeking to modernise their operations and meet the evolving needs of the industry."

Chris Rowland, Head of Custody, Digital and Fund Services at State Street, added: "We are pleased to continue expanding our partnership with Proxymity. Their technology has already proven instrumental in driving greater transparency and efficiency for our clients in other markets, and we look forward to bringing these benefits to our institutional investors with assets held in Germany. As we continue to enhance our proxy voting infrastructure, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class, technology-driven solutions that improve governance and operational effectiveness."

About Proxymity

Proxymity is a leading digital investor communications platform connecting the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street), and counting 87 of the FTSE 100 as clients, it serves over 25 markets worldwide.

Proxymity's solutions include Vote Connect, a digital-first platform with unparalleled real-time transparency allowing issuers to send and receive meeting announcements, proxy voting, and vote confirmations without distortion or interference, and Shareholder Insights, providing issuers full visibility of their shareholder base and visibility of ownership through the intermediary chain. Proxymity's platforms, built on highly scalable technology, use "golden source" data and provide full compliance with the latest regulations.

Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has been recognised with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024".

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.7 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2024 includes approximately $82 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

