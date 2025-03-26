NOSIBLE INC: NOSIBLE Raises $1 Million Pre-Seed, Welcomes Industry Veteran Axel Hörger

Funding led by Atlantica Ventures supports the launch of nosible.ai, an arena of hyperspecialized AI agents that automate time-intensive tasks in asset management.

NOSIBLE, an upcoming AI startup, today announces it has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Atlantica Ventures, alongside additional strategic investments from existing customers. The funding will support NOSIBLE in launching its growth marketing efforts, scaling its sales operations, and accelerating its go-to-market strategy.

Founded by Stuart Reid, a computer scientist and quantitative analyst with over a decade of experience building large-scale AI systems, NOSIBLE is on a mission to become the leading AI provider to asset managers. After working with existing technology for many years Stuart and Matthew Dicks, a founding engineer at NOSIBLE, made a remarkable discovery - a novel solution to one of AI's most challenging puzzles, approximate nearest neighbors.

NOSIBLE's solution is uniquely optimized for disk, supports native pre-filtering, compression, streaming, bulk querying, and even real-time hyperparameter tuning. These characteristics combine to create a solution that is 100x cheaper than the current state-of-the-art in large-scale search. Recognizing search as a scaling law, NOSIBLE's innovation unlocks smarter AI agents because they search 100x more.

"Our discovery changes the AI equation," said Stuart Reid, Founder and CEO of NOSIBLE. "Our index operates at 1/100th the cost of current methods and uniquely supports real-time hyperparameter tuning, allowing it to dynamically adapt to more complex searches - similar to how OpenAI pioneered the use of test-time compute."

Speaking on their investment, Ik Kanu, Founding Partner at Atlantica Ventures adds, "We invested in NOSIBLE because we saw a small, focused team that was deeply knowledgeable in quantitative finance, ML, and computer science, building their own infrastructure to power a low-cost, agentic platform with intelligent workflows. This unique blend of finance and tech expertise allows NOSIBLE to deliver highly specialized value for small to large asset managers with impressive capital efficiency - it's exactly the kind of focused innovation we look for."

Joining NOSIBLE at this critical stage is industry veteran Axel Hörger, who comes on board as Advisor. Hörger brings nearly three decades of experience in executive leadership roles at leading financial institutions, including Lombard International, UBS, and Goldman Sachs. His extensive network and deep expertise in capital markets and next-generation digitalization will be pivotal in accelerating NOSIBLE's influence.

"NOSIBLE's innovation unlocks exciting new opportunities by enabling AI agents to perform more searches, enhancing the depth and accuracy of their results", explained Hörger. "The team has developed a technology with the potential to reshape AI analytics entirely, and I'm thrilled to join NOSIBLE at this important stage and leverage my experience to help drive the next phase of growth."

Alongside the new funding, the company has released nosible.ai - a competitive arena featuring hyperspecialized AI agents designed to deliver targeted and accurate responses to users' questions. Unlike generalized "God models" popularized by large AI labs, each nosible.ai agent focuses exclusively on performing one task exceptionally well, improving continuously through extensive search interactions.

NOSIBLE's core thesis is straightforward: the more its AI agents search, the smarter they become. For instance, its research agent can quickly analyze data in minutes, which traditionally requires 20 hours. By drastically reducing the cost of web-scale search, NOSIBLE believes its agents will deliver significantly deeper insights.

Reid concludes, "nosible.ai agents empower asset managers to do the impossible. With lower search costs, our agents can deliver unprecedented analytical depth."

NOSIBLE is redefining expectations for AI agents and setting new standards for web-scale search, paving the way for future innovations.

About NOSIBLE

Founded in 2020, NOSIBLE is an emerging AI startup, offering two core products: a powerful search engine API that provides businesses with real-time and historical data insights, and nosible.ai, a consumer-facing platform featuring hyperspecialized AI agents designed to streamline asset management tasks.

