Spain's solar PV capacity reached 6 GW in 2024, making it the country's top power source with a 25. 1% share, surpassing wind at 24. 9%. Renewable generation grew 10. 3%, accounting for 56. 8% of total electricity production. From pv magazine Spain Spain generated 148,999 GWh of renewable energy in 2024, accounting for 56. 8% of total electricity production, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE). Growth in installed renewable capacity and favorable weather conditions drove a 35. 5% increase in hydropower output compared to 2023, while solar PV generation rose 18. 9%, setting ...

