Atos International: Atos selected by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as its future end user services provider

Atos selected by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as its future end user services provider

Five-year contract worth £150m to deliver transformational end user services to Defra's 34,000 colleagues across the UK

London, United Kingdom, March 26, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been selected by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to transform service desk and end user services into a single coherent, agile service.

The five-year contract, worth £150m, will improve quality and efficiency of DEFRA's service desk, which manages 34,000 users, through continuous innovation of modern technologies including AI, ML, analytics and automation.

The Atos solution will also make DEFRA's service the most environmentally friendly and sustainable UK government digital workplace solution available today. Working with partners, Atos will repair, refurbish, remanufacture and re-issue hardware first, ensure minimal packaging and shipments for delivery and donate disused devices to charities and third-party social enterprises.

Michael Herron, Head of UK&I, Atos Group,"We are delighted to be working with DEFRA on their end user services enabling their team to concentrate on the important work they deliver."

"We have a track-record of success in this area providing best-in-class services supported by cutting-edge technology platforms that focus on people, planet and productivity."

Atos provides end-to-end employee experience solutions through digital collaboration and productivity tools, as well as intelligent customer care services. Atos' sustainable digital workplace suiteincludes more than 20 "Tech for Good" services and solutions, encompassing social value and accessibility criteria as well as data analytics and user interfaces.

In March 2024, Gartner positioned Atos as a Leader in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services(ODWS) for the eighth consecutive year.

