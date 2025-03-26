SIBIONICS GS3: The World's Thinnest CGM Debuts at ATTD 2025

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference took place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, bringing together top experts and the latest innovations in diabetes care. SIBIONICS participated in this prestigious event, unveiling the world's thinnest CGM device-GS3, showcasing its latest breakthrough in glucose monitoring technology.

SIBIONICS GS3 Achieves CE Certification

With its ultra-compact design and 3-second activation, GS3 quickly became a highlight at ATTD 2025 with its revolutionary thinness of just 2.9mm, comparable to a small coin. It offers:

Feather-light weight of only 1.5g, making it almost unnoticeable when worn 3 connection methods, ensuring compatibility with a variety of smartphones NFC-enabled 3-second connection, allowing instant pairing with a simple tap By integrating multiple AI capabilities, GS3 helps users better understand their glucose data and enables more effective self-management of their glucose levels. In addition, GS3 can connect directly with Smartwatch and Receiver, meeting the personalized needs of a wider range of users, especially children and the elderly. Continuous algorithm enhancements further improve monitoring stability and accuracy, providing a more reliable glucose management solution for users.

In-Depth Exploration of CGM & CKM in Clinical Applications

At ATTD 2025, SIBIONICS hosted the SIBIONICS Symposium, where experts shared research findings on the clinical applications of CGM and the differentiation of AGP (Ambulatory Glucose Profile) patterns among various patient groups. These insights contribute to the advancement of precision diabetes treatment and offer stronger scientific and clinical support.

CKM made its debut at the symposium, where clinical experts conducted an in-depth study on its potential for Type 1 diabetes management and, for the first time, shared preliminary findings at the conference.

With the launch of GS3, SIBIONICS continues to lead CGM innovation, aiming to provide a lighter, more precise, and smarter glucose monitoring experience for people with diabetes worldwide.

About SIBIONICS

Founded in 2015, SIBIONICS is a leading medical device company with offices in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, California. Our core expertise lies in medical device research, development, and innovation. With a team of over 500 employees-more than 25% of whom are R&D scientists from top universities in China and the U.S.-we are dedicated to advancing healthcare technology.

Our mission is to transform patients' lives by providing them with deeper insights into their health. We achieve this through the integration of cutting-edge continuous biosensors, intelligent algorithms, and user-friendly software solutions.

