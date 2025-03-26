Nokia Oyj: Nokia expands collection of broadband applications for Service Providers to monetize the connected home

Press release

Nokia expands collection of broadband applications for Service Providers to monetize the connected home

Nokia Corteca Marketplace provides Communication Service Providers (CSPs) with access to the largest collection of value-added applications for broadband devices.

CSPs can easily manage applications with Corteca via prpl lifecycle management (LCM) and TR-369 standard-based protocols.

Developers and CSPs can use Nokia's open-source Corteca Developer Toolkit to quickly develop new applications for home broadband devices.





26 March 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Nokia today announced the launch of several new applications that help CSPs unlock new revenue opportunities and bolster end-user experiences. Nokia's Corteca Marketplace has the largest collection of applications for broadband devices available today through a single platform. The applications can help CSPs enhance customer experiences, improve the performance of broadband and Wi-Fi services, and generate new revenue streams.

The full set of Corteca applications covers a variety of use cases, including diagnostics, VPN services, traffic optimization, speed tests, ad-blocking security, parental controls and more. Supporting both prpl LCM and the TR-369 User Services Platform (USP) protocol, the platform also makes managing in-home broadband gateways, Wi-Fi connectivity, and applications, easy, allowing operators to quickly install, uninstall or update any of the applications it delivers to customers. CSPs that want to develop their own applications can also use Nokia's Corteca Developer Toolkit available on GitHub.

New applications added to the Nokia Corteca Marketplace platform include:

Ookla speedtest: To analyze internet performance by measuring download/upload speeds, latency and jitter.

Device Anti-Theft asset security: Delivers a layer of monitoring and control, via penalization of services, for suspected stolen broadband devices that connect to the Corteca platform via external networks.

WTFast gaming optimization: AI-driven router technology that optimizes online gaming traffic.

AdGuard ad blocking: Network-wide blocking of ads and traffic tracking.

Blocky ad blocking: Open-source security suite providing ad and traffic tracking blocking in addition to malware protection.

These new applications complement existing applications, such as Nokia Fingerprint, Nokia Broadband Compliance, Netduma Optima, Nokia FastMile FWA Controller, F-Secure Sense, Gryphon Home, M-Lab Speed Test and OpenVPN Client.

"We decided to work with Nokia to make distribution of our technology for broadband providers much easier. We're excited to offer WTFast in the Corteca platform, not only on new devices, but also devices already in footprint," said Rob Bartlett, CEO and Founder, WTFast.

"Integrating Optima with the Corteca platform has been a smooth process with tools and support readily available from the Nokia team. The intelligent Corteca architecture has meant that we can deliver all the Optima performance in an efficient containerized platform," said Luke Barlow, CEO at Netduma.

"Nokia's Corteca Marketplace provides the most comprehensive suite of broadband device applications available today. Both cloud and device sides are based on standards, creating an open environment that lets operators avoid vendor lock-in." said Justin Doucette, Head of WiFi, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

