WKN: A3DTM9 | ISIN: US1630752038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C9
Frankfurt
26.03.25
08:05 Uhr
4,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
26.03.2025 10:31 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheetah Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "In Q4, our total revenue accelerated robustly, demonstrating our commitment to high-quality growth and ongoing business turnaround. With the momentum of LLMs, we entered 2025 with tremendous opportunities, including the upcoming launch of AgentOS, our next-generation voice interaction system for service robots, which further strengthens our leadership in voice-enabled robotics. By focusing on scalable robotics solutions and leveraging our strong product technology, we are well-positioned to become a top 3 service robot provider globally within three years. Meanwhile, our legacy Internet business continues to drive strong revenue growth and margin expansion on a year-over-year basis, providing a solid foundation for our AI and robotics investments."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "In Q4, our revenue once again accelerated year-over-year, and we reduced our non-GAAP operating losses quarter-over-quarter. Furthermore, Q4 was the first quarter in which we reduced our non-GAAP operating losses on a year-over-year basis since 4Q 2022. These improvements reflect our continued business progress since Q1 2024. Additionally, we delivered strong cash flow this quarter. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving revenue growth while working towards breakeven and profitability. At the same time, we will continue to manage our net cash position with discipline."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlight

  • Total revenues grew by 41.7% year-over-year and 23.4% quarter-over-quarter, accelerating to RMB237.1 million (US$32.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit increased by 74.4% year-over-year and 32.5% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB172.8 million (US$23.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 73.8% year-over-year and 32.1% quarter-over-quarter to RMB172.3 million (US$23.6 million).
  • Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB207.1 million (US$28.4 million), compared to RMB60.9 million in the same period of last year and RMB72.0 million in the previous quarter.Non-GAAP operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 improved to RMB42.5 million (US$5.8 million) from RMB49.1 million in the same period of last year and RMB60.5 million in the previous quarter.
  • Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB366.8 million (US$50.2 million), compared to RMB301.2 million in the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB202.1 million (US$27.7 million), compared to RMB289.4 million in the same period of last year.
  • Cash flow generated by operating activities was RMB283.0 million (US$38.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2024 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,833.0 million (US$251.1 million), ensuring strong liquidity.
  • As of December 31, 2024 , the Company had long-term investments of RMB817.3 million (US$112.0 million).

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlight

  • Total revenues grew by 20.5% year-over-year to RMB806.9 million (US$110.5 million) in 2024.
  • Gross profit rose by 24.6% year-over-year to RMB545.2 million (US$74.7 million).Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 24.5% year-over-year to RMB545.3 million (US$74.7 million).
  • Operating loss was RMB437.3 million (US$59.9 million) in 2024, compared to RMB209.8 million in 2023.Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB231.8 million (US$31.8 million) in 2024, compared to RMB171.9 million in 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB617.6 million (US$84.6 million), compared to RMB602.9 million in 2023.Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders improved to RMB412.1 million (US$56.5 million) in 2024 from RMB564.9 million in 2023.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on March 26, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 5690589

English Translation:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 0936457

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions; and
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income/expenses, net and income tax expenses/benefits.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


RMB


RMB


USD

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

2,020,191


1,833,031


251,124

Short-term investments

1,023


335


46

Accounts receivable, net

401,064


473,619


64,886

Prepayments and other current assets, net

973,127


1,365,761


187,108

Due from related parties, net

71,505


106,934


14,650

Total current assets

3,466,910


3,779,680


517,814







Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

53,884


51,564


7,064

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,451


26,323


3,606

Intangible assets, net

218,559


190,665


26,121

Goodwill

576,989


424,099


58,101

Long-term investments

937,460


817,330


111,974

Deferred tax assets

188,503


128,581


17,616

Other non-current assets

160,428


86,059


11,790

Total non-current assets

2,166,274


1,724,621


236,272







Total assets

5,633,184


5,504,301


754,086







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Bank loans

5,000


-


-

Accounts payable

170,185


219,566


30,080

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,437,210


2,756,805


377,681

Due to related parties

84,147


69,606


9,536

Income tax payable

31,603


35,804


4,905

Total current liabilities

2,728,145


3,081,781


422,202







Non-current liabilities:






Deferred tax liabilities

54,540


43,046


5,897

Other non-current liabilities

189,943


172,348


23,612

Total non-current liabilities

244,483


215,394


29,509







Total liabilities

2,972,628


3,297,175


451,711







Mezzanine equity:






Redeemable noncontrolling interests

105,978


189,725


25,992







Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

244


248


34

Additional paid-in capital

2,711,875


2,722,504


372,982

Accumulated deficit

(613,102)


(1,232,575)


(168,862)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

356,854


410,421


56,227

Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders' equity

2,455,871


1,900,598


260,381

Noncontrolling interests

98,707


116,803


16,002







Total shareholders' equity

2,554,578


2,017,401


276,383







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and

shareholders' equity

5,633,184


5,504,301


754,086

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per

share(or ADS) data)




For The Three Months Ended


For The Year Ended



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


167,314


237,089


32,481


669,503


806,877


110,541

Internet business


107,711


160,152


21,941


450,134


517,188


70,854

AI and others


59,603


76,937


10,540


219,369


289,689


39,687

Cost of revenues (a)


(68,243)


(64,317)


(8,811)


(231,940)


(261,682)


(35,850)

Gross profit


99,071


172,772


23,670


437,563


545,195


74,691














Operating income and

expenses:













Research and development (a)


(39,584)


(65,506)


(8,974)


(178,207)


(243,391)


(33,344)

Selling and marketing (a)


(56,746)


(104,851)


(14,365)


(242,511)


(342,421)


(46,911)

General and administrative (a)


(63,502)


(56,281)


(7,710)


(229,549)


(244,385)


(33,481)

Impairment of goodwill


-


(152,890)


(20,946)


-


(152,890)


(20,946)

Other operating (expense)/

income, net


(186)


(377)


(52)


2,867


637


87

Total operating income and

expenses


(160,018)


(379,905)


(52,047)


(647,400)


(982,450)


(134,595)














Operating loss


(60,947)


(207,133)


(28,377)


(209,837)


(437,255)


(59,904)

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income, net


15,828


9,862


1,351


60,978


44,422


6,086

Foreign exchange gains/ (losses)


17,408


(32,236)


(4,416)


(11,421)


(21,726)


(2,976)

Other expense, net


(321,244)


(82,300)


(11,275)


(477,370)


(139,769)


(19,148)














Loss before taxes


(348,955)


(311,807)


(42,717)


(637,650)


(554,328)


(75,942)

Income tax benefits/ (expenses)


47,760


(51,064)


(6,996)


43,781


(47,258)


(6,474)

Net loss


(301,195)


(362,871)


(49,713)


(593,869)


(601,586)


(82,416)

Less: net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests


18


3,913


536


9,029


15,971


2,188

Net loss attributable to

Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(301,213)


(366,784)


(50,249)


(602,898)


(617,557)


(84,604)














Net loss per share













Basic


(0.2046)


(0.2438)


(0.0334)


(0.4095)


(0.4161)


(0.0570)

Diluted


(0.2047)


(0.2439)


(0.0334)


(0.4100)


(0.4162)


(0.0570)














Net loss per ADS













Basic


(10.2312)


(12.1907)


(1.6700)


(20.4740)


(20.8042)


(2.8500)

Diluted


(10.2358)


(12.1947)


(1.6700)


(20.4977)


(20.8097)


(2.8500)














Weighted average number of

shares outstanding













Basic


1,493,550,095


1,512,707,145


1,512,707,145


1,472,615,281


1,503,054,847


1,503,054,847

Diluted


1,493,550,095


1,512,707,145


1,512,707,145


1,472,615,281


1,503,054,847


1,503,054,847

Weighted average number of

ADSs outstanding













Basic


29,871,002


30,254,143


30,254,143


29,452,306


30,061,097


30,061,097

Diluted


29,871,002


30,254,143


30,254,143


29,452,306


30,061,097


30,061,097














Other comprehensive

(loss)/income, net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation

adjustments


(29,112)


51,667


7,078


45,769


49,045


6,719

Unrealized gains/(loss) on

available-for-sale securities, net


-


7,277


997


(43,494)


2,642


362

Other comprehensive (loss)/

income


(29,112)


58,944


8,075


2,275


51,687


7,081

Total comprehensive loss


(330,307)


(303,927)


(41,638)


(591,594)


(549,899)


(75,335)

Less: Total comprehensive

income attributable to

noncontrolling interests


686


2,199


301


8,398


14,089


1,930

Total comprehensive loss

attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders


(330,993)


(306,126)


(41,939)


(599,992)


(563,988)


(77,265)



For The Three Months Ended


For The Year Ended



December 31,

2023


December 31,

2024


December 31,

2024


December 31,

2023


December 31,

2024


December 31,

2024

(a) Share-based compensation expenses


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Cost of revenues


71


(460)


(63)


370


81


11

Research and development


(426)


1,280


175


580


1,924


264

Selling and marketing


72


(495)


(68)


509


(662)


(91)

General and administrative


7,714


4,819


660


32,095


24,758


3,392

Total


7,431


5,144


704


33,554


26,101


3,576

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


For The Year Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Impairment

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Impairment

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible

assets*

of goodwill

Result


Result

Compensation

intangible

assets*

of goodwill

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

237,089

-

-

-

237,089

32,481


806,877

-

-

-

806,877

110,541

Cost of revenues

(64,317)

(460)

-

-

(64,777)

(8,874)


(261,682)

81

-

-

(261,601)

(35,839)

Gross profit

172,772

(460)

-

-

172,312

23,607


545,195

81

-

-

545,276

74,702















Research and development

(65,506)

1,280

6,156

-

(58,070)

(7,956)


(243,391)

1,924

24,624

-

(216,843)

(29,708)

Selling and marketing

(104,851)

(495)

469

-

(104,877)

(14,369)


(342,421)

(662)

1,876

-

(341,207)

(46,746)

General and

administrative

(56,281)

4,819

-

-

(51,462)

(7,050)


(244,385)

24,758

-

-

(219,627)

(30,089)

Impairment of goodwill

(152,890)

-

-

152,890

-

-


(152,890)

-

-

152,890

-

-

Other operating (loss)

income, net

(377)

-

-

-

(377)

(52)


637

-

-

-

637

87

Total operating income

and expenses

(379,905)

5,604

6,625

152,890

(214,786)

(29,427)


(982,450)

26,020

26,500

152,890

(777,040)

(106,456)















Operating loss

(207,133)

5,144

6,625

152,890

(42,474)

(5,820)


(437,255)

26,101

26,500

152,890

(231,764)

(31,754)

Net loss attributable to

Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(366,784)

5,144

6,625

152,890

(202,125)

(27,692)


(617,557)

26,101

26,500

152,890

(412,066)

(56,454)















Diluted losses per

ordinary share (RMB)

(0.2439)

0.0034

0.0044

0.1011

(0.1350)



(0.4162)

0.0174

0.0176

0.1017

(0.2795)


Diluted losses per ADS

(RMB)

(12.1947)

0.1700

0.2200

5.0547

(6.7500)



(20.8097)

0.8700

0.8800

5.0847

(13.9750)


Diluted losses per ADS

(USD)

(1.6700)

0.0233

0.0301

0.6919

(0.9247)



(2.8500)

0.1192

0.1206

0.6956

(1.9146)



* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.


For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


For The Year Ended December 31, 2023


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

167,314

-

-

167,314


669,503

-

-

669,503

Cost of revenues

(68,243)

71

-

(68,172)


(231,940)

370

-

(231,570)

Gross profit

99,071

71

-

99,142


437,563

370

-

437,933











Research and development

(39,584)

(426)

4,104

(35,906)


(178,207)

580

4,104

(173,523)

Selling and marketing

(56,746)

72

313

(56,361)


(242,511)

509

313

(241,689)

General and administrative

(63,502)

7,714

-

(55,788)


(229,549)

32,095

-

(197,454)

Other operating (loss) income, net

(186)

-

-

(186)


2,867

-

-

2,867

Total operating income and expenses

(160,018)

7,360

4,417

(148,241)


(647,400)

33,184

4,417

(609,799)











Operating loss

(60,947)

7,431

4,417

(49,099)


(209,837)

33,554

4,417

(171,866)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(301,213)

7,431

4,417

(289,365)


(602,898)

33,554

4,417

(564,927)











Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.2047)

0.0050

0.0029

(0.1968)


(0.4100)

0.0228

0.0030

(0.3842)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(10.2358)

0.2500

0.1458

(9.8400)


(20.4977)

1.1393

0.1499

(19.2085)

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)




For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


For The Year Ended December 31, 2024



Internet

Business


AI and others


Unallocated*


Consolidated


Internet

Business


AI and others


Unallocated*


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenue


160,152


76,937


-


237,089


32,481


517,188


289,689


-


806,877


110,541

Operating profit/(loss)


26,207


(228,196)


(5,144)


(207,133)


(28,377)


62,833


(473,987)


(26,101)


(437,255)


(59,904)

Operating margin


16.4 %


(296.6) %


-


(87.4) %


(87.4) %


12.1 %


(163.6) %


-


(54.2) %


(54.2) %



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


For The Year Ended December 31, 2023



Internet Business


AI and others


Unallocated*


Consolidated


Internet Business


AI and others


Unallocated*


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenue


107,711


59,603


-


167,314


450,134


219,369


-


669,503

Operating profit/(loss)


9,488


(63,004)


(7,431)


(60,947)


26,259


(202,542)


(33,554)


(209,837)

Operating margin


8.8 %


(105.7) %


-


(36.4) %


5.8 %


(92.3) %


-


(31.3) %


*Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))




For The Three Months Ended


For The Year Ended



December 31,

2023


December 31,

2024


December 31,

2024


December 31,

2023


December 31,

2024


December 31,

2024



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders


(301,213)


(366,784)


(50,249)


(602,898)


(617,557)


(84,604)

Add:













Income tax (benefits)/expenses


(47,760)


51,064


6,996


(43,781)


47,258


6,474

Interest income, net


(15,828)


(9,862)


(1,351)


(60,978)


(44,422)


(6,086)

Depreciation and other amortization


11,275


14,619


2,003


35,262


51,453


7,049

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests


18


3,913


536


9,029


15,971


2,188

Other expense


303,836


114,536


15,691


488,791


161,495


22,124

Share-based compensation


7,431


5,144


704


33,554


26,101


3,576

Impairment of goodwill


-


152,890


20,946


-


152,890


20,946

Adjusted EBITDA


(42,241)


(34,480)


(4,724)


(141,021)


(206,811)


(28,333)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.