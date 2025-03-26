Cheetah Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "In Q4, our total revenue accelerated robustly, demonstrating our commitment to high-quality growth and ongoing business turnaround. With the momentum of LLMs, we entered 2025 with tremendous opportunities, including the upcoming launch of AgentOS, our next-generation voice interaction system for service robots, which further strengthens our leadership in voice-enabled robotics. By focusing on scalable robotics solutions and leveraging our strong product technology, we are well-positioned to become a top 3 service robot provider globally within three years. Meanwhile, our legacy Internet business continues to drive strong revenue growth and margin expansion on a year-over-year basis, providing a solid foundation for our AI and robotics investments."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "In Q4, our revenue once again accelerated year-over-year, and we reduced our non-GAAP operating losses quarter-over-quarter. Furthermore, Q4 was the first quarter in which we reduced our non-GAAP operating losses on a year-over-year basis since 4Q 2022. These improvements reflect our continued business progress since Q1 2024. Additionally, we delivered strong cash flow this quarter. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving revenue growth while working towards breakeven and profitability. At the same time, we will continue to manage our net cash position with discipline."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 41.7% year-over-year and 23.4% quarter-over-quarter, accelerating to RMB237.1 million (US$32.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

grew by year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, accelerating to RMB237.1 million (US$32.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit increased by 74.4% year-over-year and 32.5% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB172.8 million (US$23.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 73.8% year-over-year and 32.1% quarter-over-quarter to RMB172.3 million (US$23.6 million).

gross profit rose by year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to RMB172.3 million (US$23.6 million). Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB207.1 million (US$28.4 million), compared to RMB60.9 million in the same period of last year and RMB72.0 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 improved to RMB42.5 million (US$5.8 million) from RMB49.1 million in the same period of last year and RMB60.5 million in the previous quarter.

in the fourth quarter of 2024 to RMB42.5 million (US$5.8 million) from RMB49.1 million in the same period of last year and RMB60.5 million in the previous quarter. Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB366.8 million (US$50.2 million), compared to RMB301.2 million in the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB202.1 million (US$27.7 million), compared to RMB289.4 million in the same period of last year.

was RMB202.1 million (US$27.7 million), compared to RMB289.4 million in the same period of last year. Cash flow generated by operating activities was RMB283.0 million (US$38.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB283.0 million (US$38.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. As of December 31, 2024 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,833.0 million (US$251.1 million), ensuring strong liquidity.

, the Company had of RMB1,833.0 million (US$251.1 million), ensuring strong liquidity. As of December 31, 2024 , the Company had long-term investments of RMB817.3 million (US$112.0 million).

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 20.5% year-over-year to RMB806.9 million (US$110.5 million) in 2024.

grew by year-over-year to RMB806.9 million (US$110.5 million) in 2024. Gross profit rose by 24.6% year-over-year to RMB545.2 million (US$74.7 million). Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 24.5% year-over-year to RMB545.3 million (US$74.7 million).

rose by year-over-year to RMB545.3 million (US$74.7 million). Operating loss was RMB437.3 million (US$59.9 million) in 2024, compared to RMB209.8 million in 2023. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB231.8 million (US$31.8 million) in 2024, compared to RMB171.9 million in 2023.

was RMB231.8 million (US$31.8 million) in 2024, compared to RMB171.9 million in 2023. Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB617.6 million (US$84.6 million), compared to RMB602.9 million in 2023.Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders improved to RMB412.1 million (US$56.5 million) in 2024 from RMB564.9 million in 2023.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions; and

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income/expenses, net and income tax expenses/benefits.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 2,020,191

1,833,031

251,124 Short-term investments 1,023

335

46 Accounts receivable, net 401,064

473,619

64,886 Prepayments and other current assets, net 973,127

1,365,761

187,108 Due from related parties, net 71,505

106,934

14,650 Total current assets 3,466,910

3,779,680

517,814











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 53,884

51,564

7,064 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,451

26,323

3,606 Intangible assets, net 218,559

190,665

26,121 Goodwill 576,989

424,099

58,101 Long-term investments 937,460

817,330

111,974 Deferred tax assets 188,503

128,581

17,616 Other non-current assets 160,428

86,059

11,790 Total non-current assets 2,166,274

1,724,621

236,272











Total assets 5,633,184

5,504,301

754,086











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Bank loans 5,000

-

- Accounts payable 170,185

219,566

30,080 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,437,210

2,756,805

377,681 Due to related parties 84,147

69,606

9,536 Income tax payable 31,603

35,804

4,905 Total current liabilities 2,728,145

3,081,781

422,202











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 54,540

43,046

5,897 Other non-current liabilities 189,943

172,348

23,612 Total non-current liabilities 244,483

215,394

29,509











Total liabilities 2,972,628

3,297,175

451,711











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 105,978

189,725

25,992











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 244

248

34 Additional paid-in capital 2,711,875

2,722,504

372,982 Accumulated deficit (613,102)

(1,232,575)

(168,862) Accumulated other comprehensive income 356,854

410,421

56,227 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders' equity 2,455,871

1,900,598

260,381 Noncontrolling interests 98,707

116,803

16,002











Total shareholders' equity 2,554,578

2,017,401

276,383











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 5,633,184

5,504,301

754,086

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

167,314

237,089

32,481

669,503

806,877

110,541 Internet business

107,711

160,152

21,941

450,134

517,188

70,854 AI and others

59,603

76,937

10,540

219,369

289,689

39,687 Cost of revenues (a)

(68,243)

(64,317)

(8,811)

(231,940)

(261,682)

(35,850) Gross profit

99,071

172,772

23,670

437,563

545,195

74,691

























Operating income and expenses:























Research and development (a)

(39,584)

(65,506)

(8,974)

(178,207)

(243,391)

(33,344) Selling and marketing (a)

(56,746)

(104,851)

(14,365)

(242,511)

(342,421)

(46,911) General and administrative (a)

(63,502)

(56,281)

(7,710)

(229,549)

(244,385)

(33,481) Impairment of goodwill

-

(152,890)

(20,946)

-

(152,890)

(20,946) Other operating (expense)/ income, net

(186)

(377)

(52)

2,867

637

87 Total operating income and expenses

(160,018)

(379,905)

(52,047)

(647,400)

(982,450)

(134,595)

























Operating loss

(60,947)

(207,133)

(28,377)

(209,837)

(437,255)

(59,904) Other income/(expenses):























Interest income, net

15,828

9,862

1,351

60,978

44,422

6,086 Foreign exchange gains/ (losses)

17,408

(32,236)

(4,416)

(11,421)

(21,726)

(2,976) Other expense, net

(321,244)

(82,300)

(11,275)

(477,370)

(139,769)

(19,148)

























Loss before taxes

(348,955)

(311,807)

(42,717)

(637,650)

(554,328)

(75,942) Income tax benefits/ (expenses)

47,760

(51,064)

(6,996)

43,781

(47,258)

(6,474) Net loss

(301,195)

(362,871)

(49,713)

(593,869)

(601,586)

(82,416) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

18

3,913

536

9,029

15,971

2,188 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(301,213)

(366,784)

(50,249)

(602,898)

(617,557)

(84,604)

























Net loss per share























Basic

(0.2046)

(0.2438)

(0.0334)

(0.4095)

(0.4161)

(0.0570) Diluted

(0.2047)

(0.2439)

(0.0334)

(0.4100)

(0.4162)

(0.0570)

























Net loss per ADS























Basic

(10.2312)

(12.1907)

(1.6700)

(20.4740)

(20.8042)

(2.8500) Diluted

(10.2358)

(12.1947)

(1.6700)

(20.4977)

(20.8097)

(2.8500)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding























Basic

1,493,550,095

1,512,707,145

1,512,707,145

1,472,615,281

1,503,054,847

1,503,054,847 Diluted

1,493,550,095

1,512,707,145

1,512,707,145

1,472,615,281

1,503,054,847

1,503,054,847 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding























Basic

29,871,002

30,254,143

30,254,143

29,452,306

30,061,097

30,061,097 Diluted

29,871,002

30,254,143

30,254,143

29,452,306

30,061,097

30,061,097

























Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of nil























Foreign currency translation adjustments

(29,112)

51,667

7,078

45,769

49,045

6,719 Unrealized gains/(loss) on available-for-sale securities, net

-

7,277

997

(43,494)

2,642

362 Other comprehensive (loss)/ income

(29,112)

58,944

8,075

2,275

51,687

7,081 Total comprehensive loss

(330,307)

(303,927)

(41,638)

(591,594)

(549,899)

(75,335) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

686

2,199

301

8,398

14,089

1,930 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(330,993)

(306,126)

(41,939)

(599,992)

(563,988)

(77,265)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

71

(460)

(63)

370

81

11 Research and development

(426)

1,280

175

580

1,924

264 Selling and marketing

72

(495)

(68)

509

(662)

(91) General and administrative

7,714

4,819

660

32,095

24,758

3,392 Total

7,431

5,144

704

33,554

26,101

3,576

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

For The Year Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Impairment Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Impairment Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* of goodwill Result

Result Compensation intangible assets* of goodwill Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 237,089 - - - 237,089 32,481

806,877 - - - 806,877 110,541 Cost of revenues (64,317) (460) - - (64,777) (8,874)

(261,682) 81 - - (261,601) (35,839) Gross profit 172,772 (460) - - 172,312 23,607

545,195 81 - - 545,276 74,702



























Research and development (65,506) 1,280 6,156 - (58,070) (7,956)

(243,391) 1,924 24,624 - (216,843) (29,708) Selling and marketing (104,851) (495) 469 - (104,877) (14,369)

(342,421) (662) 1,876 - (341,207) (46,746) General and administrative (56,281) 4,819 - - (51,462) (7,050)

(244,385) 24,758 - - (219,627) (30,089) Impairment of goodwill (152,890) - - 152,890 - -

(152,890) - - 152,890 - - Other operating (loss) income, net (377) - - - (377) (52)

637 - - - 637 87 Total operating income and expenses (379,905) 5,604 6,625 152,890 (214,786) (29,427)

(982,450) 26,020 26,500 152,890 (777,040) (106,456)



























Operating loss (207,133) 5,144 6,625 152,890 (42,474) (5,820)

(437,255) 26,101 26,500 152,890 (231,764) (31,754) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (366,784) 5,144 6,625 152,890 (202,125) (27,692)

(617,557) 26,101 26,500 152,890 (412,066) (56,454)



























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.2439) 0.0034 0.0044 0.1011 (0.1350)



(0.4162) 0.0174 0.0176 0.1017 (0.2795)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (12.1947) 0.1700 0.2200 5.0547 (6.7500)



(20.8097) 0.8700 0.8800 5.0847 (13.9750)

Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (1.6700) 0.0233 0.0301 0.6919 (0.9247)



(2.8500) 0.1192 0.1206 0.6956 (1.9146)



* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

For The Year Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB

RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 167,314 - - 167,314

669,503 - - 669,503 Cost of revenues (68,243) 71 - (68,172)

(231,940) 370 - (231,570) Gross profit 99,071 71 - 99,142

437,563 370 - 437,933



















Research and development (39,584) (426) 4,104 (35,906)

(178,207) 580 4,104 (173,523) Selling and marketing (56,746) 72 313 (56,361)

(242,511) 509 313 (241,689) General and administrative (63,502) 7,714 - (55,788)

(229,549) 32,095 - (197,454) Other operating (loss) income, net (186) - - (186)

2,867 - - 2,867 Total operating income and expenses (160,018) 7,360 4,417 (148,241)

(647,400) 33,184 4,417 (609,799)



















Operating loss (60,947) 7,431 4,417 (49,099)

(209,837) 33,554 4,417 (171,866) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (301,213) 7,431 4,417 (289,365)

(602,898) 33,554 4,417 (564,927)



















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.2047) 0.0050 0.0029 (0.1968)

(0.4100) 0.0228 0.0030 (0.3842) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (10.2358) 0.2500 0.1458 (9.8400)

(20.4977) 1.1393 0.1499 (19.2085)

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

For The Year Ended December 31, 2024



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue

160,152

76,937

-

237,089

32,481

517,188

289,689

-

806,877

110,541 Operating profit/(loss)

26,207

(228,196)

(5,144)

(207,133)

(28,377)

62,833

(473,987)

(26,101)

(437,255)

(59,904) Operating margin

16.4 %

(296.6) %

-

(87.4) %

(87.4) %

12.1 %

(163.6) %

-

(54.2) %

(54.2) %





For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

For The Year Ended December 31, 2023



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenue

107,711

59,603

-

167,314

450,134

219,369

-

669,503 Operating profit/(loss)

9,488

(63,004)

(7,431)

(60,947)

26,259

(202,542)

(33,554)

(209,837) Operating margin

8.8 %

(105.7) %

-

(36.4) %

5.8 %

(92.3) %

-

(31.3) %

*Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Three Months Ended

For The Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(301,213)

(366,784)

(50,249)

(602,898)

(617,557)

(84,604) Add:























Income tax (benefits)/expenses

(47,760)

51,064

6,996

(43,781)

47,258

6,474 Interest income, net

(15,828)

(9,862)

(1,351)

(60,978)

(44,422)

(6,086) Depreciation and other amortization

11,275

14,619

2,003

35,262

51,453

7,049 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

18

3,913

536

9,029

15,971

2,188 Other expense

303,836

114,536

15,691

488,791

161,495

22,124 Share-based compensation

7,431

5,144

704

33,554

26,101

3,576 Impairment of goodwill

-

152,890

20,946

-

152,890

20,946 Adjusted EBITDA

(42,241)

(34,480)

(4,724)

(141,021)

(206,811)

(28,333)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile