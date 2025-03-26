Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB859.2 million (US$117.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,138.3 million in the same period of 2023.
- Gross margin expanded to 62.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 59.1% in the same period of 2023.
- Net income was RMB86.4 million (US$11.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of RMB103.1 million in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB97.1 million (US$13.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB91.3 million in the same period of 2023.
- Average monthly active users (MAUs)[2] were 81.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Average monthly subscribing members[3] were 14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB3,598.9 million (US$493.0 million) in 2024, compared with RMB4,198.9 million in 2023.
- Gross margin expanded to 60.6% in 2024 from 54.7% in 2023.
- Net loss was RMB169.0 million (US$23.1 million) in 2024, narrowed by 79.9% from 2023.
- Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB96.3 million (US$13.2 million) in 2024, narrowed by 85.4% from 2023.
"The year of 2024 marked a significant turnaround for Zhihu, driven by the successful execution of the strategic roadmap we laid out at the beginning of the year and culminating in a profitable fourth quarter," said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu. "We optimized our ecosystem to foster greater vibrancy and trust across our community, consistently improving user metrics and deepening creator engagement throughout the year. We have consistently invested in AI applications, leveraging our premium content and strong network of trusted experts. By further integrating AI into our diverse community scenarios, we are unlocking new possibilities to redefine user interactions in the AI era while sharpening our own competitive edge."
Mr. Han Wang, chief financial officer of Zhihu, added, "The fourth quarter of 2024 marked a milestone for Zhihu as we achieved a major inflection point with positive operating profit and net income on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis for the first time-a testament to our strategic focus and successful execution. Improved operating efficiency and disciplined cost management drove significant margin expansion during the quarter, with gross profit margin expanding by 3.8 percentage points year-over-year to 62.9% while operating expenses decreased by 37.9%. Going forward, we will build on this robust momentum to lay a solid foundation for sustainable long-term growth, unlocking greater value for our shareholders and users."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB859.2 million (US$117.7 million), compared with RMB1,138.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Marketing services revenue was RMB315.9 million (US$43.3 million), compared with RMB465.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our proactive and ongoing refinement of service offerings to strategically focus on margin improvement.
Paid membership revenue was RMB420.2 million (US$57.6 million), compared with RMB455.9 million in the same period of 2023. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to a marginal decline in our average revenue per subscribing member.
Vocational training revenue was RMB84.0 million (US$11.5 million), compared with RMB169.3 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by lower revenue contribution from our acquired businesses.
Other revenues were RMB39.1 million (US$5.4 million), compared with RMB48.0 million in the same period of 2023.
Cost of revenues decreased by 31.5% to RMB318.5 million (US$43.6 million) from RMB465.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reduced content and operating costs associated with the decline in our revenues and a decrease in cloud services and bandwidth costs resulting from our improved technological efficiency.
Gross profit was RMB540.7 million (US$74.1 million), compared with RMB673.1 million in the same period of 2023.Gross margin expanded to 62.9% from 59.1% in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to our monetization enhancements and improvements in our operating efficiency.
Total operating expenses decreased by 37.9% to RMB528.8 million (US$72.4 million) from RMB851.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 40.1% to RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million) from RMB527.6 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to more disciplined promotional spending and a decrease in personnel-related expenses.
Research and development expenses decreased by 37.0% to RMB146.6 million (US$20.1 million) from RMB232.6 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to more efficient spending on technological innovation and a decrease in personnel-related expenses.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 27.5% to RMB66.0 million (US$9.0 million) from RMB91.1 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in the allowance for expected credit losses on trade receivables.
Income from operations was RMB11.9 million (US$1.6 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB178.2 million in the same period of 2023.
Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million), compared with an adjusted loss from operations of RMB165.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Net income was RMB86.4 million (US$11.8 million), compared with a net loss of RMB103.1 million in the same period of 2023.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB97.1 million (US$13.3 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB91.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") [4] was RMB1.00 (US$0.14), compared with a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.07 in the same period of 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB4,859.0 million (US$665.7 million), compared with RMB5,462.9 million as of December 31, 2023.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB3,598.9 million (US$493.0 million), compared with RMB4,198.9 million in 2023.
Marketing services revenue was RMB1,247.1 million (US$170.9 million), compared with RMB1,653.0 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our proactive and ongoing refinement of service offerings to strategically focus on margin improvement.
Paid membership revenue was RMB1,762.0 million (US$241.4 million), compared with RMB1,826.6 million in 2023. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to a marginal decline in our average revenue per subscribing member.
Vocational training revenue was RMB468.1 million (US$64.1 million), compared with RMB565.6 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by lower revenue contribution from our acquired businesses, partially offset by the growth of our self-operated course offerings.
Other revenues were RMB121.7 million (US$16.7 million), compared with RMB153.8 million in 2023.
Cost of revenues decreased by 25.5% to RMB1,418.1 million (US$194.3 million) from RMB1,903.0 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reduced content and operating costs associated with the decline in our revenues and a decrease in cloud services and bandwidth costs resulting from our improved technological efficiency.
Gross profit was RMB2,180.8 million (US$298.8 million), compared with RMB2,295.8 million in 2023. Gross margin expanded to 60.6% from 54.7% in 2023, primarily attributable to our monetization enhancements and improvements in our operating efficiency.
Total operating expenses decreased by 21.0% to RMB2,661.9 million (US$364.7 million) from RMB3,368.1 million in 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 21.9% to RMB1,599.2 million (US$219.1 million) from RMB2,048.1 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to more disciplined promotional spending and a decrease in personnel-related expenses.
Research and development expenses decreased by 18.7% to RMB732.6 million (US$100.4 million) from RMB901.5 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to more efficient spending on technological innovation and a decrease in personnel-related expenses.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 21.1% to RMB330.2 million (US$45.2 million) from RMB418.5 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations narrowed by 55.1% to RMB481.1 million (US$65.9 million) from RMB1,072.2 million in 2023.
Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[1] narrowed by 54.4% to RMB405.4 million (US$55.5 million) from RMB888.0 million in 2023.
Net loss narrowed by 79.9% to RMB169.0 million (US$23.1 million) from RMB839.5 million in 2023.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] narrowed by 85.4% to RMB96.3 million (US$13.2 million) from RMB659.1 million in 2023.
Diluted net loss per ADS[4] was RMB1.88 (US$0.26), compared with RMB8.46 in 2023.
Share Repurchase Programs
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased 31.1 million Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs) for a total price of US$66.5 million on both the New York Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Company's existing US$100 million share repurchase program (the "2022 Repurchase Program"), established in May 2022 and extended until June 26, 2025. In addition, a concurrent share repurchase program (the "2024 Repurchase Program") was established in June 2024 and will remain effective until June 26, 2025. The maximum number of shares (including shares underlying the ADSs) that can be repurchased under the 2024 Repurchase Program, together with the remaining number of shares (including shares underlying the ADSs) that can be repurchased under the 2022 Repurchase Program, will not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company (excluding any treasury shares) as of June 26, 2024, the date of the resolution granting the general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company's own shares approved by shareholders.
In addition, as previously announced, the Company conducted an all cash tender offer and repurchased a total of 33,016,016 Class A ordinary shares tendered (including 19,877,118 Class A ordinary shares in the form of 6,625,706 ADSs) for a total consideration of approximately HK$300 million. These shares were repurchased and canceled on November 8, 2024.
[1] Adjusted income/(loss) from operations and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[2] MAUs refers to the sum of the number of mobile devices that launch our mobile apps at least once in a given month, or mobile MAUs, and the number of logged-in users who visit our PC or mobile website at least once in a given month, after eliminating duplicates.
[3] Monthly subscribing members refers to the number of members who subscribed for our membership packages in a specified month. Average monthly subscribing members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly subscribing members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period.
[4] On May 10, 2024, we effected a change in the ratio of our ADSs to Class A ordinary shares from two ADSs representing one Class A ordinary share to a new ratio of one ADS representing three Class A ordinary shares. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect this ADS ratio change for all periods presented.
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Marketing services
465,153
256,631
315,940
43,284
1,652,992
1,247,092
170,851
Paid membership
455,906
459,387
420,215
57,569
1,826,557
1,761,978
241,390
Vocational training
169,272
105,058
83,984
11,506
565,585
468,111
64,131
Others
47,966
23,944
39,073
5,353
153,755
121,724
16,676
Total revenues
1,138,297
845,020
859,212
117,712
4,198,889
3,598,905
493,048
Cost of revenues
(465,197)
(304,879)
(318,547)
(43,641)
(1,903,041)
(1,418,076)
(194,276)
Gross profit
673,100
540,141
540,665
74,071
2,295,848
2,180,829
298,772
Selling and marketing expenses
(527,604)
(388,049)
(316,198)
(43,319)
(2,048,090)
(1,599,186)
(219,088)
Research and development
(232,585)
(179,261)
(146,613)
(20,086)
(901,452)
(732,553)
(100,359)
General and administrative
(91,069)
(57,161)
(65,988)
(9,040)
(418,531)
(330,173)
(45,234)
Total operating expenses
(851,258)
(624,471)
(528,799)
(72,445)
(3,368,073)
(2,661,912)
(364,681)
(Loss)/Income from operations
(178,158)
(84,330)
11,866
1,626
(1,072,225)
(481,083)
(65,909)
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income
12,279
13,679
13,049
1,788
41,695
65,441
8,965
Interest income
38,828
31,136
26,311
3,605
158,671
114,964
15,750
Fair value change of financial
14,780
6,887
30,698
4,206
(5,170)
78,405
10,741
Exchange (losses)/gains
(937)
(1,097)
1,701
233
97
1,013
139
Others, net
15,032
23,799
113
15
49,236
42,902
5,878
(Loss)/Income before income
(98,176)
(9,926)
83,738
11,473
(827,696)
(178,358)
(24,436)
Income tax (expenses)/benefits
(4,929)
949
2,663
365
(11,832)
9,391
1,287
Net (loss)/income
(103,105)
(8,977)
86,401
11,838
(839,528)
(168,967)
(23,149)
Net income attributable to
(666)
(1,514)
(127)
(17)
(4,113)
(2,835)
(388)
Net (loss)/income attributable
(103,771)
(10,491)
86,274
11,821
(843,641)
(171,802)
(23,537)
Net (loss)/income per share
Basic
(0.36)
(0.04)
0.34
0.05
(2.82)
(0.63)
(0.09)
Diluted
(0.36)
(0.04)
0.33
0.05
(2.82)
(0.63)
(0.09)
Net (loss)/income per ADS
Basic
(1.07)
(0.11)
1.01
0.14
(8.46)
(1.88)
(0.26)
Diluted
(1.07)
(0.11)
1.00
0.14
(8.46)
(1.88)
(0.26)
Weighted average number of
Basic
291,056,615
277,309,431
256,257,971
256,257,971
299,132,894
273,560,865
273,560,865
Diluted
291,056,615
277,309,431
259,990,323
259,990,323
299,132,894
273,560,865
273,560,865
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Share-based compensation
Cost of revenues
1,575
1,016
(314)
(43)
9,751
3,949
542
Selling and marketing
(7,001)
547
269
37
13,882
(1,975)
(271)
Research and development
(57)
6,233
(6,436)
(882)
49,847
7,916
1,084
General and administrative
12,983
(14,767)
14,261
1,954
91,176
49,372
6,764
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
As of December 31,
2023
As of December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,106,639
3,999,160
547,883
Term deposits
1,586,469
320,088
43,852
Short-term investments
1,769,822
538,816
73,817
Restricted cash
-
900
123
Trade receivables
664,615
420,636
57,627
Amounts due from related parties
18,319
41,588
5,698
Prepayments and other current assets
232,016
163,446
22,392
Total current assets
6,377,880
5,484,634
751,392
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
10,849
8,490
1,163
Intangible assets, net
122,645
54,534
7,471
Goodwill
191,077
126,344
17,309
Long-term investments, net
44,621
51,176
7,011
Right-of-use assets
40,211
7,151
980
Other non-current assets
7,989
623
85
Total non-current assets
417,392
248,318
34,019
Total assets
6,795,272
5,732,952
785,411
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,038,531
835,688
114,489
Salary and welfare payables
342,125
275,260
37,710
Taxes payables
21,394
22,081
3,025
Contract liabilities
303,574
235,539
32,269
Amounts due to related parties
26,032
6,825
935
Short term lease liabilities
42,089
17,308
2,371
Other current liabilities
171,743
131,955
18,078
Total current liabilities
1,945,488
1,524,656
208,877
Non-current liabilities
Long term lease liabilities
3,642
1,823
250
Deferred tax liabilities
22,574
6,830
936
Other non-current liabilities
121,958
3,957
541
Total non-current liabilities
148,174
12,610
1,727
Total liabilities
2,093,662
1,537,266
210,604
Total Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders' equity
4,599,810
4,136,123
566,647
Noncontrolling interests
101,800
59,563
8,160
Total shareholders' equity
4,701,610
4,195,686
574,807
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,795,272
5,732,952
785,411
ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Loss)/Income from
(178,158)
(84,330)
11,866
1,626
(1,072,225)
(481,083)
(65,909)
Add:
Share-based compensation
7,500
(6,971)
7,780
1,066
164,656
59,262
8,119
Amortization of intangible
5,365
3,490
3,490
478
19,585
16,460
2,255
Adjusted (loss)/income
(165,293)
(87,811)
23,136
3,170
(887,984)
(405,361)
(55,535)
Net (loss)/income
(103,105)
(8,977)
86,401
11,838
(839,528)
(168,967)
(23,149)
Add:
Share-based compensation
7,500
(6,971)
7,780
1,066
164,656
59,262
8,119
Amortization of intangible
5,365
3,490
3,490
478
19,585
16,460
2,255
Tax effects on non-GAAP
(1,069)
(600)
(600)
(82)
(3,806)
(3,025)
(414)
Adjusted net (loss)/income
(91,309)
(13,058)
97,071
13,300
(659,093)
(96,270)
(13,189)
