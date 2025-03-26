The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair: Registration Open: CBD Guangzhou 2025 to Showcase Innovation in Building Decoration with 'Three-Ecology' Strategy

GUANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (CBD Guangzhou 2025) is set to take place from July 8-11, 2025, at the Canton Fair Complex and Poly World Trade Expo Center (PWTC) in Guangzhou. Recognized as a leading event in the building materials and home furnishing sector, this exhibition, spanning over 400,000 square meters, promises an expansive showcase of products across nearly every industry category. It offers cutting-edge innovations and luxurious, cost-effective solutions, anticipating over 200,000 professional attendees.

The CBD Guangzhou 2025 will be enhanced through the "Three-Ecology" strategy, which includes "INTERIOR," "EXTERIOR," and "MATECH." This initiative will primarily focus on the exhibition categories of home furnishings, smart home technology, doors and windows, bath and sanitary ware, materials, hardware and machinery, and coatings. It aims to integrate resources across these different categories while reimagining current themes and exploring emerging trends.

INTERIOR leads in "Customization+Design," offering versatile solutions for interior renovations. It highlights innovations in custom spaces and advanced technologies like smart lighting and appliances for residential and commercial use. Emphasizing whole-house and commercial customization, it ensures spaces meet occupants' needs. The sector also advances in coatings, furnishings, and intelligent systems, enhancing modern interiors' functionality and aesthetics.

EXTERIOR caters to outdoor living needs like entry doors and patio shading systems. It also aims to blend commerce with recreation through sports-themed activities that boost consumer engagement. This sector offers comprehensive door and window solutions, machinery, and hardware, covering entrance doors, flooring, sun-shading, and patio solutions to ensure outdoor spaces are as functional and inviting as indoor ones.

MATECH advances supply chains and intelligent production equipment, blending functionality with aesthetics through innovative hardware and materials. It enhances industrial craftsmanship, focusing on furniture and decorative hardware, interior materials, and woodworking machinery. Committed to new building materials and tools, it drives progress in construction and renovation industries.

Amid global market dynamics, where opportunities meet challenges, forecasts predict the furniture market worldwide to generate a revenue of US$799.46bn in 2025. The role of platforms like CBD Guangzhou becomes pivotal. Positioned not just as an exhibition but also as a year-round industry enabler serving distributors, designers, exporters, and beyond, CBD Guangzhou continues shaping future business transformation pathways through its comprehensive approach toward facilitating collaboration across all channels.

To join in the event, please visit https://www.cbdfair-gz.com/en for more details.

