CORAS Awarded Contract With Defense Innovation Unit to Deliver an AI-Driven Enterprise Workflow and Reporting Modernization Solution

CORAS, the integrated automation and AI-driven decision management platform for the Department of Defense (DoD,) announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the DoD's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). CORAS will support DIU in delivering DoD leadership an Enterprise Workflow and Reporting Modernization Platform (eWARP) Solution for faster and more comprehensive visibility, streamlined financial reporting, and intelligent budget execution and project management.

CORAS blue logo



"We are honored to support the Defense Innovation Unit in its mission to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across the Department of Defense," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "With advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), agentic AI, and intelligent automation, CORAS will give DIU leadership a real-time, 360-degree view of their portfolios and programs and ensure transparency of their budget for Congressional Reporting - pulling data from multiple sources and making it instantly actionable. CORAS' proprietary AI not only automates workflows and reporting but also connects the dots between projects in ways that weren't possible before, making budgeting, transparency, and strategic planning faster and smarter. At the end of the day, it's about getting the right insights at the right time - so decisions happen at the speed of the mission."

CORAS' SaaS solution runs on trusted DoD security environments including FedRAMP High, IL5 through AWS GovCloud, NIPR, SIPR, and others. CORAS integrates multiple capabilities into one proactive live data environment. Its vast data discovery toolset brings disparate data and users together to collaborate on tasks, perform processes, and report in real-time. CORAS enables federal defense and civilian organizations to access data insights and make critical decisions rapidly and efficiently by utilizing AI, NLP, and ML applications.

The DIU strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering allied and national security innovation bases. DIU is the only DoD organization focused exclusively on fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military at commercial speeds.

About CORAS: CORAS is an AI-powered, low-code/no-code SaaS platform designed to transform decision-making across the Department of Defense and federal agencies. With a suite of real-time tools, CORAS streamlines data integration, automates workflows, and delivers live reporting, predictive analytics, and responsive decision intelligence - all in one platform. In just days, it's configured and operational within a DoD cloud or network, unlocking hidden insights, optimizing resources, and enabling faster, smarter decisions at every level - portfolio, program, and project. By integrating LLMs, agentic AI, and machine learning, CORAS makes advanced AI accessible to everyday users. From financial analysts to program managers, anyone can harness the power of AI to automate workflows, identify patterns, and generate real-time insights - all through an intuitive, no-code interface. Already deployed across the DoD, CORAS supports mission-critical challenges while providing one of the most engaged customer experience (CX) teams in government contracting.

Available through GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP, SBIR/STTR, Tradewinds AI Solutions Marketplace, and trusted resellers like Carahsoft and AWS Public Sector Marketplace. Visit www.coras.com.

SOURCE: CORAS

Leveraging Time as a Weapon CORAS NAVAIR Final.pdf

CORAS Navy 2025.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire