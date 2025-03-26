NextBeam Launches Research Fellowship to Advance Innovation in Sterilization and Radiation Processing

NextBeam , a leading provider of Electron Beam irradiation services, is pleased to announce the launch of the NextBeam Research Fellowship , a new initiative designed to support pioneering research in accelerator-based sterilization technologies.

Image of the Inside of NextBeam's Bunker



The fellowship offers access to cutting-edge E-Beam processing, industry-leading dosimetry and technical support, and the opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking publications.

Open to independent innovators, PhD candidates, and academic fellows, the program is designed to empower researchers who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in medical device sterilization, agriculture, clinical applications, and beyond.

"I believe that supporting investigators and innovators who are seeking to advance the understanding of accelerator-based radiation processing and/or develop new applications for these technologies helps move us all forward," said Andrew Patton, founder and CEO of NextBeam.

Empowering Researchers With Cutting-Edge Technology

Selected fellows will receive:

Access to NextBeam's state-of-the-art E-Beam processing facility for testing new technologies and applications.

Advanced dosimetry & technical support, including expert consultation.

No-cost services (within limits determined by NextBeam).

Publication support to drive meaningful contributions to the field.

The NextBeam Research Fellowship is designed for individual researchers, academic investigators, and independent innovators, rather than corporate R&D teams.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application materials to fellowship@nextbeam.com, including:

A 1-page abstract outlining the research project and objectives.

A 1-page CV including prior published research.

1-3 letters of recommendation (optional but encouraged).

Applications will be reviewed by the NextBeam Research Fellowship Committee, with decisions announced within 4-8 weeks.

For more information and to apply, visit NextBeam's Research Fellowship page .

About NextBeam

NextBeam combines state-of-the-art E-Beam technology with white glove service, ensuring efficient, compliant, and transparent irradiation processes.

Notable achievements include the precise irradiation of over 5.7 million pounds of customer products, coupled with a remarkable record-low scrap rate of <0.04%, cementing NextBeam's position as an industry leader committed to quality and innovation.

Contact Information

Maddison McKinley

Marketing Manager

hello@insightimize.co

SOURCE: NextBeam

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire