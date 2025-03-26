Church of Ambrosia: Experts in Psychedelics and Spirituality will Gather in Oakland for a Historic Two-Day Easter Conference Featuring Arts and Crafts … and an 'Adult' 420 Easter Egg Hunt.

An extraordinary gathering of renowned experts in psychedelics, entheogenic plants, and spirituality will speak on Easter weekend at the Spirituality & Beyond 5 + Oakland Psychedelic Conference at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

The event on April 19 and 20 is expected to draw a record number of visitors and feature an 'adults-only' 420 Easter egg hunt bearing over $10,000 worth of vouchers issued by the church.

"We're thrilled to present this groundbreaking conference with keynote presentations by multiple notable psychedelic researchers and industry leaders," said Pastor Dave Hodges of the Church of Ambrosia.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to join Hodges outside the center in a 'toke and a bit of talk' about spirituality, psychedelics, and cannabis.

Hodges named the top three speakers, with more to come:

? Dr. Carl L. Hart, esteemed neuroscientist and Professor of Psychology at Columbia University, will headline our Saturday 4/19. Renowned for his groundbreaking research on psychoactive substances and his advocacy for evidence-based drug policies, Dr. Hart brings unparalleled expertise and insight to the event. His acclaimed works, including High Price and Drug Use for Grown-Ups, have profoundly influenced the discourse on drugs and society.?

? Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Director of UCSF's Neuroscape Psychedelics Division, is a world-renowned neuroscientist pioneering groundbreaking research on psychedelics and mental health. Recognized by TIME as a transformative thinker reshaping psychiatry, Robin's studies on psilocybin and LSD have revitalized psychedelic science, offering profound insights into human consciousness and innovative treatments for depression. He is celebrated globally as a leading voice in advancing the psychedelic renaissance and will speak on Sunday, 4/20.

? Mistah F.A.B., renowned Oakland rapper, entrepreneur, and community activist, will share his insights on cultural evolution and mental health on Sunday, April 20. As a pivotal figure in the Bay Area's hyphy movement and founder of the Dope Era clothing line, his dedication to community empowerment and mental health advocacy resonates deeply. He founded the nonprofit Liberty and Legacy Era to teach, help unite, and guide community members to achieve excellence. Through initiatives like "Thug Therapy," Mistah F.A.B. promotes mental health awareness and support.

? Pastor Dave Hodges, founder of Zide Door and the Church of Ambrosia-now recognized as the world's largest psychedelic church with over 120,000 members-and creator of the annual Spirituality & Beyond Conference, is a visionary leader dedicated to spiritual growth through sacred cannabis, mushrooms, and other entheogenic practices. On Easter Sunday, 4/20, attendees will join Pastor Hodges as he delivers an inspirational sermon guiding seekers toward healing, higher consciousness, and a profound connection to the divine.

The Church of Ambrosia and Oakland Hyphae, a psychedelic culture organization dedicated to sharing knowledge about plant medicine, cultivators, and enthusiasts, are co-hosting the conference.

Attendance at a portion of the event - outdoors adjacent to Lake Merritt where some Easter eggs are to be hidden - will be free.

Tickets are already on sale for the indoor events: https://bit.ly/sb5tix

Here's a brief breakdown of the two-day event:

A Free Psychedelic arts and crafts fair will be held outside Henry J. Kaiser Center's parking lot from 10 am - 6 pm on both days.

On Day 1 (April 19), the Oakland Psychedelic Conference will feature expert-led workshops, scientific advancements, and business and networking opportunities in the psychedelic space.

Day 1 coincides with Bicycle Day, which commemorates the first intentional LSD trip by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann in 1943. The day's events are hosted by Oakland Hyphae.

Day 2, Easter Sunday (April 20), will focus on the intersection of spirituality, psychedelics, cannabis, magic mushrooms, DMT, ancient traditions, and modern breakthroughs. Since Sunday coincides with the annual worldwide cannabis culture celebration 420, the event is expected to be Cannabis heavy - and attendees may consume cannabis in the outdoor areas.

For more information:

Church of Ambrosia: http://Ambrosia.Church/

Oakland Hyphae: http://OaklandHyphae510.com/

Videos from past Spirituality and Beyond: http://youtube.com/ChurchofAmbrosia

Vendors and Sponsors can apply here:

https://www.oaklandpsychedelicsconference.com/

Media Contact:

Loretta Kalb

PRxDigital

Text: 916-835-4043

Email: loretta_kalb@prxdigital.com

SOURCE: Church of Ambrosia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire