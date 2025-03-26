Researchers in Saudi Arabia have compared the performance of ground-mounted PV plants with that of off-shore solar facilities and have found that floating installations benefit from the cooling effect of the seawater. Researchers from Saudi Arabia's King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals have conducted a comparative investigation of experimental solar floating photovoltaic (SFPV) and ground-mounted solar PV (GSPV) systems in an artificial intelligence (AI) system that predicts the surface temperature and the power output of both setups. "The SFPV and GSPV systems are installed and tested ...

