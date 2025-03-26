The Payments innovator will be sharing the stand (G30) with key hospitality tech partners,sunday and Lolly

DNA Payments, a leading independent, full-service omnichannel payments provider, will be exhibiting at the Retail Technology Show, taking place at ExCeL, London on the 2nd and 3rd of April 2025.

This premier event, a crucial hub for innovation in the retail sector, will provide DNA Payments and their partners, sunday and Lolly, with a platform to demonstrate their cutting-edge payment solutions and connect with industry leaders.

With over 400 exhibitors and more than 15,000 attendees expected to visit, the Retail Technology Show is an opportunity filled environment that will allow DNA Payments and some industry key partners (Stand G30) to demonstrate their latest technology advancements and engage with potential customers and partners.

DNA Payments will be demonstrating the exclusive UK and EU launch of the PAX A6650 an Android PDA and payment terminal all-in-one. This groundbreaking device streamlines transactions by combining robust payment processing with powerful PDA functionality. The PAX A6650 is designed to meet the evolving needs of all types of retailers, offering seamless transactions, inventory management, and customer engagement.

DNA Payments is also proud to host two key business partners on their stand:

Lolly Lolly provides innovative technology solutions specifically designed for the hospitality industry. Their comprehensive suite includes EPOS systems, online ordering platforms, and kitchen management tools, helping businesses optimise operations and enhance customer service.

sunday revolutionises the dining experience by offering a seamless QR code payment solution. This technology allows customers to view menus, order, and pay directly from their smartphones, significantly reducing wait times and improving table turnover for restaurants.

"The Retail Technology Show 2025 is a highlight of the year and the ideal stage to be showcasing the PAX A6650 for the first time in the UK and EU," said Jan-Pieter Lips, CEO of DNA Payments. "This event provides an exceptional opportunity to connect with UK retailers and showcase our commitment to bringing them the best payments tech, alongside Lolly and sunday."

"We're excited to be part of the Retail Technology Show 2025 alongside DNA Payments and sunday," says Peter Moore, CEO at Lolly. "This year, we'll be showcasing one of our innovative robot waiters, Lolly Nova, along with a range of cutting-edge tech solutions. Highlighting our ongoing efforts to explore new ways of improving service, efficiency, and the customer experience in the hospitality industry."

"We're thrilled to be participating in the Retail Technology Show and grateful to DNA Payments for extending this valuable invitation to sunday. This event will provide an ideal platform to showcase our innovative payment solutions directly to industry decision-makers. I'm particularly looking forward to connecting with retailers who are embracing technology to enhance customer experiences at every touchpoint," said Guy Bell, head of Sales UK at sunday. "These upcoming conversations will undoubtedly shape our expansion strategy for the coming year. The collaborative energy that the Retail Technology Show fosters aligns perfectly with our passion for transforming the payment experience."

Visitors to the DNA Payments stand can expect to experience live demonstrations of the PAX A6650 and learn more about the company's comprehensive suite of payment solutions. The team will be available to discuss how DNA Payments can help businesses optimise their payment processes and drive growth.

About DNA Payments:

DNA Payments is a leading independent, full-service omnichannel payments provider, offering a wide range of payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, DNA Payments empowers businesses to accept payments seamlessly across all channels.

About Lolly

Lolly is a unique software company that provides cutting-edge technology for hospitality. We increase business efficiency and profitability using our latest innovations from EPoS to Robots. Combining AI and software we create tech that scales with your business, all integrated into one powerful platform.

We serve businesses of all sizes, including large corporate caterers, educational institutions, stadiums/exhibition centres, healthcare facilities, visitor attractions, restaurants, quick-service restaurants (QSR), and events. Our mission is to take state-of-the-art technology and make it accessible, simple, and highly agile. Lolly takes care of the technology, giving clients the time and tools to run their business.

About sunday

sunday is a spin-off of Big Mamma that turns the tedious 15 minutes it takes to pay at a restaurant into a quick, simple experience that takes less than 10 seconds. Guests scan a QR code, pay, and walk away.

