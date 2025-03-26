Alma introduces Alma Harmony, a state-of-the-art aesthetic platform for next-level in-office treatments

Featuring a simply intelligence interface and substantial technological upgrades, the new multiplatform presents a new era in patient personalization

CAESAREA, Israel, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, announced today the global debut of the latest edition of its award-winning aesthetics platform, Alma Harmony. Built on a distinguished 20-year legacy, Alma's new platform features stunning modern design and substantial upgrades to offer more treatment possibilities and a simply intelligent experience.

Alma Harmony takes a huge leap forward in patient personalization. The new evolution is powered by the five of the most in-demand technologies, brilliantly integrated to provide a comprehensive range of treatments for almost any indication or skin type: the Q-Switch Laser stimulates collagen and treats pigmentation by targeting dermal layers, the Fractional Ablative laser creates pixel-sized perforations in the skin, inducing rejuvenation while preserving surrounding tissues for quicker recovery, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) offers a balanced approach to aesthetic improvements across a wide range of patient skin types and concerns, Non-Ablative Lasers rejuvenate skin by promoting collagen production from within the dermis and the Green Diode Laser precisely treats vascular lesions, enhancing both efficacy and safety.

With up to a 45% increase in energy*, the new multiplatform offers the robust capabilities of standalone lasers in a single, sophisticated platform. This enhanced energy enables practitioners to address the diverse needs of patients-across different ages, skin types, and treatment goals-and to provide clinically proven treatments for the most in-demand categories, such as skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation and tightening, hair removal, acne and acne scars, vascular lesions, pigmented lesions, and tattoo removal, to name a few.

Designed to enhance efficiency, simplicity, and ease of use, the new Alma Harmony includes advanced automated features such as customizable presets, ergonomically designed applicators, and functionality that makes operation seamless.

"The majority of the skin conditions we treat need more than one light or laser at the same time in the same session, and to work with a platform where you can have very easy connection enables us to do really personalized treatments with multiple wavelengths, multiple lights, to achieve the depth and the chromophore we want to target to achieve good results in those specific diseases" said Dr. Pablo Naranjo, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Elite Laser Clinic & Laser Unit at NISA Hospital, Madrid, Spain. "The new Alma Harmony allows me to have the same power as standalone lasers in an all-in-one platform and to achieve the next level of results with my patients" he added.

Recently, Alma Harmony won the European Product Design Award in the Healthcare category, recognized for its innovation and design excellence.

Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma, said: "After years of development, we are proud to introduce Alma Harmony to the global market. Combining cutting-edge technology with innovative design, every detail has been meticulously crafted to offer a seamless and intelligent user experience"

He added, "Alma Harmony sets a new standard for functionality, versatility, and performance. The new flagship multiplatform allows professionals to combine synergetic technologies to effectively treat a wide range of aesthetic concerns, addressing the growing consumer demand for combination procedures for longer-lasting results and a shorter recovery, while enhancing both practitioner efficiency and patient experience to unprecedented levels"

Aiming to support clinic business offerings and increase visibility, Alma is launching the new platform together with Harmony Bio-Boost, a branded treatment tackling today's most in-demand category-skin rejuvenation.

Harmony Bio-Boost, currently exclusive to Alma Harmony users, is a quick and effective treatment that harnesses the skin's natural healing process and leverages the power of bio stimulation to deliver enhanced results. This treatment enables improvement in skin tone and texture and serves as a catalyst for collagen renewal and elastin production that continues to work up to six months** post-treatment.

