First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-833-752-3413
Toll-free International: +1-647-846-2867
Webcast: Direct link (https://www.gowebcasting.com/13860) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com/) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


