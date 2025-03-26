CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique 2024 annual results

GENEVA, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Bank reports sustained AuM and revenue growth in 2024.



16.3 B 200.8 M 84.2 M 39.8 % 445 M Assets Under Management Total Revenues Operating Income Tier 1 Capital Ratio Consolidated Shareholder Equity









Figures in CHF as at December 31st, 2024



Assets under management on the rise

CBH continued its growth trajectory in 2024 with assets under management reaching CHF 16.3 billion, an increase of nearly 14% from CHF 14.3 billion at the end of 2023. This performance was driven by an exceptional year for financial markets and a net-new-money inflow of CHF 619 million.

Growth of revenues and steady operating income

Total revenues for the year grew by 9% to CHF 200.8 million, up from CHF 183.5 million in the previous year, reflecting the Bank's sustained development. Operating expenses rose by 17% year-on-year to CHF 95.4 million, driven primarily by capital expenditure - particularly in human capital across all sectors - which accounted for 70% of the total increase. This has led to a steady operating income of CHF 84.2 million. After allocations to the general reserves for banking risks, the Group posted a net result of CHF 36.2 million, a slight increase compared with 2023.

Financial strength and lasting stability

With a Tier 1 ratio of 39.8% and consolidated equity (including 2024 profit) of CHF 445 million compared to CHF 372 million at the end of 2023, CBH's capitalization grew further in 2024 demonstrating enduring stability. The quality of the Group's balance sheet and its financial strength were also reaffirmed by S&P's BBB/A-2 credit rating.

"Our results are a testament to the dedication of our teams and the high standards we uphold across all areas of the Bank" said Simon Benhamou, Chief Executive Officer. "This commitment to excellence, combined with a culture of collaboration and innovation, has been key to navigating a year of economic divergence. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on talent and digitalization, which are central to sustain success and drive future growth."

About CBH | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is a family-owned, international and diversified banking group founded in 1975. Headquartered in Geneva, the Group currently counts close to 330 professionals in 10 locations around the world. As at December 31, 2024 client assets totaled CHF 16.3 billion and the Group's Tier 1 ratio was 39.8%, placing it among the best capitalized banks in Switzerland compared to its peers.

CBH Group provides wealth management services to private and institutional clients, as well as several complementary business lines, including family office solutions, asset services & structuring, exclusive private markets expertise, and bespoke daily banking and card solutions.

The Group operates with a technology-driven entrepreneurial culture and mindset, and has developed a comprehensive digital ecosystem entirely in-house, serving both clients and relationship managers, increasing automation and leading to greater efficiency and productivity.

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and is authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Its affiliated companies are regulated by the CSSF in Luxembourg, the FCA in the United Kingdom, the Central Bank of The Bahamas, the SFC in Hong Kong and the CVM in Brazil.

cbhbank.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186498/5234562/CBH_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cbh-compagnie-bancaire-helvetique-2024-annual-results-302411879.html