Carbon has obtained €2 million ($2. 1 million) from 11 independent power producers (IPPs) and two consulting firms to support its new gigafactory project in France. The French solar module maker is also launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise at least €1 million. From pv magazine France French solar module manufacturer Carbon has secured €2 million from 11 IPPs and two consulting firms. These investors - including CVE Group, IEL, Irisolaris, Langa International, Provence Eco Energie, Sépale, Silversun, Synapsun, Technique Solaire, Tenergie, Terre et Lac, and Wewise - collectively represent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...