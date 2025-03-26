Flat Glass Market worth $280.64 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Flat Glass Market by Technology (Float, Rolled, Sheet), Type (Basic Float Glass, Toughened, Coated, Laminated, Extra Clear), End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy) - Global Forecast to 2030", was USD 179.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 280.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2025 and 2030.

Float Glass segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in Flat Glass market during the forecasted period in terms of value.

The flat glass market is segmented based on the technology i.e. Float Glass, Rolled Glass and Sheet Glass. The flat glass industry will experience its largest market segment from float glass because of its excellent quality combined with economical production combined with broad implementation within different sectors. Float glass becomes the preferred material for construction and automotive industries and solar applications because its molten production on molten tin surface creates a consistent smooth texture. Float glass controls the majority of the flat glass industry because construction projects use extensive amounts of it for building windows, exterior cladding, partition panels and design elements. Modern architectural designs have increased float glass demand because they embrace energy-efficient buildings and attractive designs. The market expands due to the combination of urban development and infrastructure projects in emerging economies particularly throughout Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Construction & Infrastructure end-use Industry accounted for largest share by end use Industry during forecasting period in terms of value.

The flat glass market's end-use Industry segment consists of construction & Infrastructure, automotive & transportation, solar energy and other end-use Industries. Factors such as fast urbanization and rising smart city expenditures and modern architectural needs drive demand. The increasing number of urbanized areas and rising high-rise building development and commercial construction and residential construction projects drive heavy flat glass usage for windows and facades and partitions throughout buildings. Low-E glass together with insulated glass and smart glass have gained extensive application in sustainable buildings because they assist with energy efficiency while improving visual appeal. The promotion of green building initiatives along with renewable energy activities by governments stimulates flat glass requirement in both developed and emerging countries. Major infrastructure programs like airports and metro stations together with commercial hubs now widely use glass structures because these structures enable better exposure to natural light while reducing energy consumption while creating a contemporary look.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR and accounts for largest share both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

The flat glass market by region is divided into Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Latin America. Asia Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region represents the market sector for flat glass that grows the fastest because of quick urbanization, growing infrastructure plans, robust industrial demand from construction development, automotive business sectors and renewable energy applications. Several southeastern Asian countries along with China and India experience substantial investments in residential, commercial and transportation infrastructure that generate demand for architectural glass in building components such as windows and facades and partitions. Major countries in the Asia-Pacific automotive sector including China, Japan and India are propelling windshields sunroofs and safety glass demand due to their increasing vehicle production.

Key players

Prominent companies include TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan), CSG HOLDING CO.,LTD. (China), Fuyao Group (China), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), Trulite (Georgia), SCHOTT (Germany), Vitro (Mexico), Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Guardian Industries (US), and Cevital (Algeria) and others.

