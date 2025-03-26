Beauty Supplements Market worth $5.76 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty supplements market is estimated at USD 3.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The beauty supplement category is witnessing robust growth, underpinned by growing consumer concern for skin, hair, and overall health. The growing affinity for natural and plant-based products has spurred demand for supplements catering to hydration, anti-aging, and hair care. Social media influence and the trend towards holistic beauty products are prompting consumers to opt for products high in collagen substitutes, antioxidants, and essential vitamins. With increasing emphasis on sustainability and ethically sourced ingredients, beauty supplements are transforming to address clean-label and cruelty-free needs and thus become an essential component of contemporary skincare and wellness regimens.

The powder segment holds the significant market share in the beauty supplements segment.

Powdered beauty supplements are universally favored due to their high bioavailability, adaptive dosing, and convenience of consumption. They have a quicker dissolution in liquids compared to tablets or capsules, promoting better absorption and efficacy and enabling the use of higher concentrations of ingredients, important for compounds such as collagen, biotin, and antioxidants, which need higher doses to show their effects. They provide a flexible and pleasant experience, as they can be blended with water, smoothies, or other drinks, usually with flavorings for improved taste. Customers like them because they are versatile, especially for macronutrient-based products that need bigger servings and fast absorption, making them suitable for individuals who have difficulty swallowing pills. Nevertheless, proper attention should be given to flavor, added sugars, and customer preferences in formulation. Even with increased costs of production, powdered supplements are a hit among people in search of efficient and easy beauty treatments.

The omega-3 fatty acid segment holds significant market share in ingredient type segment in beauty supplements market during the forecasted period.

Omega-3 fatty acids enjoy a large market share in the beauty supplement market driven by increased health consciousness, transition towards vegetarian foods, and food technology advancement. Increased health and beauty awareness has served to speed up demand for omega-3-fortified skin and health supplements driving the nutraceuticals market. According to a report released by the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED), Japan, India, and South Korea are the innovators of omega-3 products in Asia. Out of a review of 318 new products launched, South Korea led in new omega-3 products, followed by India and Japan. In contrast to Europe, where heart, brain, and eye health is the focus for omega-3 supplements, Asian markets focus on immune health, skin health, and weight management. Japan, in specific, witnessed a boom of krill oil-based omega-3 products for skin health. Other than this, sustainability statements and transparency with respect to EPA and DHA levels are increasingly becoming the need of the hour in omega-3 products.

Based on region, Europe holds significant share in the beauty supplements market.

The European beauty supplement market is heavily regulated, which has helped build consumer confidence and propelled market growth. Strict regulations by the European Union (EU) on the manufacture, sale, and promotion of beauty supplements are designed to guarantee that these products conform to high standards of safety, quality, and efficacy. This matters especially because consumers are increasingly wary about what goes into the product and whether the health and beauty promise by the manufacturer are genuine. For example, the EU's Health Claims Regulation requires that any beauty supplements-related claims must be evidenced by science. Such regulations are important for upholding product integrity and preventing consumers from being misled or deceived by unsubstantiated claims. On another hand, they stimulate innovation, with manufacturers being forced to create scientifically substantiated formulas to compete in the competitive market. Such regulatory framework guarantees the accessibility of quality and reliable beauty supplements to customers only, with confidence being heightened and adoption level boosted.

The report profiles key players such as Amway Corp (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nu Skin (US), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US), Unilever (UK), H&H Group (Hong Kong), Nature's Sunshine Products Inc (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Haleon Group of Companies (UK), Vitaco (New Zealand), Vitabiotics Ltd (UK), Merz Consumer Care GmbH (Germany), Nordic Naturals (US), Kinohimitsu (Sinapore).

