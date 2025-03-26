Native Botanicals Rebrands as Wozani - Bringing Traditional Healing to Modern Wellness Products

Lakota-Owned Brand Honors Roots Through New Identity and Expanded Offerings

Native Botanicals is rebranding as Wozani , meaning "the pursuit of good health" in the Lakota language. To celebrate, the company is launching a new line of smudge balms and gifting a mini smudge balm and mini liquid smudge with purchases over $50.

Wozani: From the Earth for the Body

Wozani's Liquid Smudge, Smudge Balm, Dandelion Tincture and Skin Repair Balm are handcrafted with intention, honoring Lakota healing traditions.

"Wozani reflects our commitment to well-being for all," said founder Shilo Clifford. "Our products are not just remedies for specific ailments; they carry the spirit of our ancestors and wisdom of our culture. Wozani allows us to honor our Lakota identity and ensure our traditions are recognized in all we do."

The company has built a loyal customer following with thousands of five-star reviews for its high-quality, handcrafted products created with intention, using natural and organic ingredients. From smudge sprays and pain salves to wellness tinctures and balms - Wozani is committed to remedies that honor Indigenous wisdom while supporting a wide range of health and wellness needs.

New Website and a New Product Line

As part of the relaunch, the company revamped its website to improve the user experience, with more ways to search and learn about products and understand traditional uses. They also developed a new line of Smudge Balms - stress relieving, skin-nourishing balms, with medicinal properties and mood-enhancing aromas. In the Lakota tradition, medicines are often applied topically, rubbed on the body to feel better. The Smudge Balms follow that principle, with three versions for better well-being: Positivity, Tranquility and Protection.

Wozani is known for its transformative Liquid Smudge - a spray made from essential oils and plant essences. Liquid Smudge transforms moods and environments, allowing anyone to enjoy the aroma and effects of smudging with medicinal plants when burning is not an option. Other popular products include Wozani's Pain Relief Herbal Salve and their Anxiety + Sleep Support Tincture.

Pursuing a Lifestyle of Well-Being

The Lakota people, guided by legendary leaders like Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse, have long stood as protectors of their culture-rooted in spirituality and resilience - with a deep connection to the land. Wozani is inviting wellness seekers to reconnect with Indigenous traditions and embrace health in its most authentic form. Even the Morning Star featured on the packaging carries meaning - symbolic of renewal and a prayer for well-being.

About Wozani

Founded in 2019 in the Badlands of South Dakota by Oglala Lakota tribal members, Wozani crafts products using natural essences and essential oils. Founders Shilo and Shawna Clifford believe in the healing power of plant medicines, guided by Lakota wisdom and practices passed down through the generations. They create products that are from the earth and good for the body. A portion of the company's profits goes toward replanting herbs and medicinal plants and teaching about their uses. Wozani's offerings are grounded in sustainable practices and careful stewardship of Indigenous plant medicines, ensuring availability for future generations.

Contact Information

Felicia Collins

press@wozaniwellness.com

224-545-0514

SOURCE: Wozani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire