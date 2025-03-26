Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.'s Proprietary Product, KBI Flexi-Pave Continues To Deliver an Outstanding Performance After 15 Years of Constant Use in Pound Ridge, New York

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) receives endorsement from an installation of Flexi®-Pave that was installed over fifteen years ago in the City of Pound Ridge, New York, once again proving its ability to perform as a proven and sustainable answer to meet and/or exceed the expectations of the City.

A small town with a growing a population of just over 5,000, Pound Ridge, New York, is situated within three major watersheds. According to the 2010 Comprehensive Plan, "these watersheds pose significant regulatory and land use considerations for Pound Ridge" as they provide water to New York City and Westchester County, Stamford, Connecticut, as well as the former New York - American System which serves many Long Island Sound shore communities.

Driven by the Seven Guiding Principles, the City of Pound Ridge, with the assistance of the Westchester County, sought to fulfill their planned projects focused on a strategic balance and respect between the built and unbuilt environments. Among these projects, a design came forward from Woodard and Curran Engineers, addressing multiple facets of the Comprehensive Plan, the Guiding Principles, the City and County's key decision makers and the community at large, including "protecting the environmental quality and ecological integrity of the Town's natural resources."

Tri-State Flexi-Pave, Inc., a certified contractor of AP&I's wholly owned subsidiary, K.B. Industries, was subcontracted to complete the paving portion of the project. After the project's completion, Woodard and Curran Engineers- a nationally recognized Engineering firm with 26 domestic locations and over 1300 employees- received the prestigious Silver Award for the Pound Ridge project. The esteemed honor was presented at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York at the Annual Engineers Gala.

Recently, Tri-State Flexi-Pave President, Thomas Alfredo, visited the site and spoke with Anthony Catalano, Senior Principal-Partner of Woodard and Curran who stated, "The KBI Flexi®-Pave product is still functioning very well with no clogging whatsoever after 14-15 years." AP&I Corp. CEO and Chairman, Kevin Bagnall, was not surprised but still elated to hear the news, stating, "The proprietary technology of KBI Flexi®-Pave is truly unique, proven through the longevity and continued performance of the product. Accolades mean little if we, as a company, fail to meet our mission. Thus, the confirmation of our product's endurance through the last fifteen years illustrates both a maximum return on investment for the client and a proven, sustainable solution to many problems arising from increased urbanization."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison

swilliams@apaicorp.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire