Kirk McNamara joins ReGen III as a consultant, bringing over 15 years of experience in the base oils and chemicals industry.

In his role at ReGen III, Kirk will drive strategic partnerships, market expansion, and sustainability efforts.

Formerly Director of Base Oils at Motiva Enterprises, where he led a multi-billion-dollar base oil business that achieved double-digit EBITDA growth.

Played critical role in Aramco's $2.7 billion acquisition of Valvoline, identifying synergies and negotiating post-acquisition deals.

Instrumental in raising over $180 million in capital to support strategic business initiatives and projects.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil into high-value Group III base oils, is excited to announce the hiring of Kirk McNamara as a consultant, effective immediately.

Proven Leader in Business Transformation, Commercial Strategy & M&A Execution

Kirk brings over 15 years of extensive experience in the base oils and chemicals industry, having most recently served as the Director of Base Oils at Motiva Enterprises. During his tenure, he served as the P&L owner at the second-largest base oils plant in the world (Source: Lubes'N'Greases) where, under his leadership, the business unit achieved significant EBITDA growth. A key leader of Aramco's Base Oils Alliance, Kirk steered global initiatives with co-partners S-Oil and Luberef, driving significant growth initiatives, efficiency practices, and innovative strategies within the business. Kirk also founded and chaired Motiva's Base Oils Sustainability Committee, championing decarbonization efforts across the value chain to satisfy customer needs while addressing societal and regulatory trends.

Kirk played a critical role during Aramco's $2.7 billion acquisition of Valvoline, where he identified synergies and negotiated post-acquisition deals, resulting in accelerated synergy value capture within a year. Kirk's work with Motiva and Aramco also involved raising over $180 million in capital to support step-out business strategies and major capital projects. His strategic leadership and deep understanding of value drivers were key to realizing these impactful initiatives.

Kirk's commercial expertise extends to building strong customer relationships and partnerships and is complemented by his past tenures at UOP Honeywell and ExxonMobil where he honed various skills in new product development and commercialization, corporate planning, and process engineering and design. Notably, Kirk has valuable technology licensing experiences both on the buy-side, leading complex negotiations with licensors, and the sell-side, as a team member doubling market share. These experiences demonstrate Kirk's commitment in bringing long-term success to the business while simultaneously fostering collaborative and broad relationships throughout the industry.

In his consulting and advisory role at ReGen III, Kirk will focus on driving strategic partnerships, market expansion, and promoting the Company's sustainability efforts. Kirk's extensive experience in strategic planning and M&A will be invaluable as the Company seeks to capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to welcome Kirk as a consultant to our team," said Tony Weatherill, CEO & President of ReGen III. "Kirk's exceptional leadership and proven track record in driving commercial success, sustainability initiatives, and M&A will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the clean technology sector."

Kirk expressed his enthusiasm for joining ReGen III, stating, "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at ReGen III and contribute to the Company's growth and sustainability initiatives. Together with our partners, we can drive impactful change in the industry."

Kirk holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and Chemistry from University of Wisconsin. He is based in Houston, Texas.

Options

The Company also announces that, as part of Kirk's consulting agreement, it has granted him 2 million stock options. The options are exercisable at CAD $0.25 per option, valid for a period of five years, and vest subject to performance and time-based milestones.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and newsletter subscription: https://www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription/

