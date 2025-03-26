In-person event on May 14 15 in Amsterdam to highlight process orchestration and automation innovations, best practices, and success stories to help attendees operationalize AI

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, will host its CamundaCon 2025 Amsterdam conference, at Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, on May 14 and 15, 2025. The event will highlight why hundreds of global organizations use Camunda to orchestrate and automate their business processes and operationalize AI, improving efficiency and business agility while enhancing the customer experience. Featuring masterclasses and use case presentations, CamundaCon enables attendees to learn actionable best practices, network, and meet face-to-face with Camunda leadership for individual discussions.

"Most organizations are eager to expand their AI capabilities, yet 85% admit they face challenges scaling and operationalizing AI across their business," said Jakob Freund, co-founder and CEO of Camunda. "As organizations begin to deploy AI agents to enhance operations and customer experiences, agentic orchestration will be essential to adopt AI in a way that is effective, reliable, and safe. At CamundaCon 2025 Amsterdam, attendees will have the opportunity to hear how Camunda is helping customers maximize their AI and automation investments."

The CamundaCon 2025 Amsterdam agenda is led by keynotes from Camunda, automation experts, and top industry analysts.

Opening keynote: Camunda co-founder and CEO, Jakob Freund, will begin the conference by outlining his vision for enabling the "AI company of the future," highlighting how process orchestration is key to unlocking the full value of automation and accelerating digital success.

Day-two keynote: During the second day, Bernd Rücker, Camunda co-founder and Chief Technologist, along with Camunda CTO Daniel Meyer and VP Product Management Bastian Körber, will delve into Camunda's most recent and upcoming innovations.

Analyst keynote: Also on day two, Bernhard Schaffrik, principal analyst at Forrester, will discuss the current state of automation and AI and how to operationalize AI with a process-oriented approach.

Customers, partners, and users from both technical and business sides will also share their insights, use cases, and best practices to maximize the value of process orchestration, including speakers from BT Group, HSBC, Halkbank, Hapag-Lloyd, T-Systems, and Rabobank.

Additional event highlights include:

Camunda Partner Summit At this exclusive in-person event on May 13 (the day before CamundaCon officially starts), Camunda Connect partners will have the opportunity to hear from Camunda's executives, engage in one-to-one networking opportunities with industry experts, and gain insights into company strategy, go-to-market priorities, and the product roadmap.

Masterclasses: Workshops providing a deep dive into prominent industry topics, including migration, AI, and SAP integration. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss real-world use cases with Camunda experts, partners, and customer speakers. Participants will also gain hands-on experience, ensuring practical insights as well as expert advice.

Hackday: Participants have the opportunity to collaborate with other tech-savvy and BPMN business enthusiasts in teams to craft exciting and engaging projects using Camunda.

Unconference: In a participant-driven session, attendees create the agenda, providing space for discussions on technical and business topics not yet on the official event schedule.

In a participant-driven session, attendees create the agenda, providing space for discussions on technical and business topics not yet on the official event schedule. Industry-specific content and networking: Industry roundtables will focus on high-level topics tailored to Camunda's most frequent industry users including banking, insurance, and telecommunication.

The onsite conference offers many opportunities for networking between speakers, participants, and with representatives of sponsors from Aaseya, apendo, BP3, Cognizant, ilionx, Infosys, Incentro, JIT, Mehrwerk, and MyCubes.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalize AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda's leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance, or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, trust Camunda with the design, orchestration, automation, and improvement of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit camunda.com.

