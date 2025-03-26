Ljubljana, Slovenia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Infinum, a leading tech consultancy, announced that its partnership with NLB Lease&Go has successfully transformed the company's leasing platform, which had led to an 85% market adoption rate.

Infinum, a leader in digital products that empower businesses, helped transform NLB Lease&Go's process from a cumbersome, paperwork-heavy process into a streamlined digital experience - increasing efficiency and driving sales growth.

Working in close collaboration with NLB Lease&Go, Infinum built a platform that modernized the leasing process in Slovenia by achieving the following:

Fully digitalized leasing : Cut application processing time from days to hours

: Cut application processing time from days to hours Alignment with user needs : Mapped pain points through employee insights

: Mapped pain points through employee insights Modern UI/UX : Replaced outdated, cluttered design

: Replaced outdated, cluttered design Integrated OCR scanner : Streamlined document processing

: Streamlined document processing Application status monitoring : Accessible to vendors via the dashboard

: Accessible to vendors via the dashboard Flexible contract signing : Supports tablet, email, and written signatures

: Supports tablet, email, and written signatures Insurance offer add-on : Coverage available at multiple leasing stages

: Coverage available at multiple leasing stages Full scalability: New markets and advanced features in development

"What started as a basic solution has grown into a platform that has changed how NLB Lease&Go operates. The success of this project stems from the incredible commitment from both teams and the willingness to innovate and adapt at every step," said Tamara Lah Momcilovic, managing director for Infinum Slovenia.

To learn more about how Infinum can transform your digital processes, visit https://infinum.com/.

About Infinum:

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum's work is used by millions around and has received numerous industry awards including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 370 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.

About NLB Lease&Go

NLB Lease&Go, a subsidiary of the NLB Group, provides leasing services for vehicles, equipment, machinery, and vessels. Their Quick Leasing model streamlines financing approvals online, offering a faster and more convenient leasing process.

