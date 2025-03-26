Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sampling results and a new interpretation from the southwest extent of the McKellar mineralization trend.
Highlights:
New Interpretation of McKellar West Area
Two separate parallel zones, McKellar West and Minoletti, increase exploration potential
Confirmation of McKellar West Mineralization trend to the west property boundary
Figure 1: Overview of Target Areas on the Huronian Gold Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_001full.jpg
The results returned from the McKellar West target area positively identified the strike extent of the McKellar West zone extending it to the far west property boundary as well as identifying a new parallel zone. There is now approximately 1400 metres of untested strike extent of the McKellar West zone as well as numerous kilometres of potential on the parallel Minoletti zone. With this new information the Kesselrun team will also be looking at the potential for parallel zones elsewhere on the property.
Figure 2: McKellar West Area - New Interpretation
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_002full.jpg
Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, commented, "The detailed UAV magnetic survey and follow up boots on the ground has enabled the Kesselrun team to re-interpret the far western extents of the Huronian Gold Trend. What had previously been interpreted as one zone, over 50 years ago, has now been confirmed as two separate zones. This parallel zone, and the possibility of other similar zones throughout the property, increases the exploration potential immensely. This is especially significant considering Goldshore's resource expansion targets on parallel zones to their main mineralization"
Summary of 2024 Huronian Work Campaign
Multiple crews were mobilized to the Huronian project during the summer and fall of 2024 to execute a UAV based magnetic survey as well as follow up mapping and sampling on selected targets, among which were those derived from the magnetic survey.
The UAV MAG survey was performed over the McKellar West, Huronian North, Span North, Span South and Moss South target areas. Follow up mapping and sampling was done on McKellar West, Span South and Moss South.
Figure 3: Minoletti & McKellar West
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_003full.jpg
Table 1: Summary of Chip & Grab Sample Highlights
|Sample Number
|Easting (mE)
|Northing (mN)
|Length (metres)
|Au (g/t)
|Zone
|Sample Type
|E5995743
|662468
|5377794
|n/a
|8.1
|Minoletti
|grab - current
|E5995746
|662461
|5377785
|n/a
|7.9
|Minoletti
|grab - current
|E5995742
|662471
|5377785
|n/a
|5.9
|Minoletti
|grab - current
|E5995744
|662471
|5377787
|n/a
|4.6
|Minoletti
|grab - current
|E5995745
|662464
|5377787
|n/a
|4.4
|Minoletti
|grab - current
|E5995740
|662490
|5377808
|n/a
|3.0
|Minoletti
|grab - current
|E1291366
|662433
|5377785
|n/a
|1.3
|Minoletti
|grab - current
|1309879
|662465
|5377787
|0.8
|10.4
|Minoletti
|chip - current
|1309881
|662465
|5377787
|0.5
|1.1
|Minoletti
|chip - current
|1309891
|662478
|5377795
|0.6
|4.9
|Minoletti
|chip - current
|1309903
|662486
|5377802
|0.4
|1.5
|Minoletti
|chip - current
|1309907
|662508
|5377816
|0.5
|4.8
|Minoletti
|chip - current
|10-02
|662390
|5377733
|0.9
|24.7
|Minoletti
|chip - historic
|8-06
|662422
|5377754
|0.3
|17.5
|Minoletti
|chip - historic
|5-06
|662468
|5377786
|0.4
|12.7
|Minoletti
|chip - historic
|4-05
|662498
|5377803
|0.4
|11.0
|Minoletti
|chip - historic
|7-01
|662444
|5377772
|0.3
|8.6
|Minoletti
|chip - historic
|8-01
|662439
|5377770
|0.6
|7.2
|Minoletti
|chip - historic
|5-03
|662482
|5377794
|0.5
|5.1
|Minoletti
|chip - historic
|TR-65
|663755
|5378153
|0.6
|9.2
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|TR-14
|664021
|5378330
|0.4
|6.5
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|TR-63-1
|663760
|5378158
|0.7
|5.4
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|TR-60
|663774
|5378166
|0.6
|4.6
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|TR-53
|663804
|5378188
|0.4
|3.6
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|Beaver-3-03
|662766
|5377520
|1.0
|3.4
|McKellar Far West
|chip - historic
|TR-21
|663994
|5378311
|0.6
|3.2
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|TR-11
|664030
|5378333
|0.9
|3.1
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|TR-25
|663969
|5378294
|0.5
|2.8
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|TR-59-1
|663777
|5378169
|0.6
|2.6
|McKellar West
|chip - historic
|(1)Grab and chip samples are selectively taken and random in size and may not be representative of mineralization characteristics. Chip sample lengths were constrained by the broken nature of the outcrop. UTM coordinates are in NAD83Z15
2025 Exploration Plan
With the new results from the 2024 summer and fall programs, Kesselrun plans to do further follow up work on selected target areas to get them drill ready in anticipation of initiating a drill program later in 2025.
About the Huronian Gold Project
The 100% owned Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz Au at an average grade of 15.3 g/t Au in the indicated category and 501,377 oz Au at an average grade of 14.4 g/t Au in the inferred category. The resource estimate presented for the Huronian Project is historic in nature. Kesselrun Resources' qualified person has not completed sufficient work to confirm the results of the historical resource. Kesselrun Resources does not treat this as a current mineral resource but considers it relevant as a guide to future exploration and includes it for reference purposes only. The historic resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998. Further drilling will be required by Kesselrun to verify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
As well, the Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun mapping, compilation and modelling, on strike from the adjacent Moss Gold Project with an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of 1.23M oz Au at an average grade of 1.22 g/t Au in the indicated category and 4.92M oz Au at an average grade of 1.09 g/t Au in the inferred category(1). Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun's property.
(1) Goldshore Resources Inc. news releases February 6, 2024.
Qualified Person
Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kesselrun, is the Qualified Person responsible for the project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this news release.
About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.
Kesselrun is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For additional information please contact:
Kesselrun Resources Ltd.
Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President & CEO
807.285.3323
michaelt@kesselrunresources.com
Corporate Communications
1.866.416.7941 information@kesselrunresources.com
Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Kesselrun, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation, the availability of financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246102
SOURCE: Kesselrun Resources Ltd.