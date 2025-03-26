Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sampling results and a new interpretation from the southwest extent of the McKellar mineralization trend.

Highlights:

New Interpretation of McKellar West Area

Two separate parallel zones, McKellar West and Minoletti, increase exploration potential

Confirmation of McKellar West Mineralization trend to the west property boundary

Figure 1: Overview of Target Areas on the Huronian Gold Project

The results returned from the McKellar West target area positively identified the strike extent of the McKellar West zone extending it to the far west property boundary as well as identifying a new parallel zone. There is now approximately 1400 metres of untested strike extent of the McKellar West zone as well as numerous kilometres of potential on the parallel Minoletti zone. With this new information the Kesselrun team will also be looking at the potential for parallel zones elsewhere on the property.

Figure 2: McKellar West Area - New Interpretation

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, commented, "The detailed UAV magnetic survey and follow up boots on the ground has enabled the Kesselrun team to re-interpret the far western extents of the Huronian Gold Trend. What had previously been interpreted as one zone, over 50 years ago, has now been confirmed as two separate zones. This parallel zone, and the possibility of other similar zones throughout the property, increases the exploration potential immensely. This is especially significant considering Goldshore's resource expansion targets on parallel zones to their main mineralization"

Summary of 2024 Huronian Work Campaign

Multiple crews were mobilized to the Huronian project during the summer and fall of 2024 to execute a UAV based magnetic survey as well as follow up mapping and sampling on selected targets, among which were those derived from the magnetic survey.

The UAV MAG survey was performed over the McKellar West, Huronian North, Span North, Span South and Moss South target areas. Follow up mapping and sampling was done on McKellar West, Span South and Moss South.

Figure 3: Minoletti & McKellar West

Table 1: Summary of Chip & Grab Sample Highlights

Sample Number Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Length (metres) Au (g/t) Zone Sample Type E5995743 662468 5377794 n/a 8.1 Minoletti grab - current E5995746 662461 5377785 n/a 7.9 Minoletti grab - current E5995742 662471 5377785 n/a 5.9 Minoletti grab - current E5995744 662471 5377787 n/a 4.6 Minoletti grab - current E5995745 662464 5377787 n/a 4.4 Minoletti grab - current E5995740 662490 5377808 n/a 3.0 Minoletti grab - current E1291366 662433 5377785 n/a 1.3 Minoletti grab - current 1309879 662465 5377787 0.8 10.4 Minoletti chip - current 1309881 662465 5377787 0.5 1.1 Minoletti chip - current 1309891 662478 5377795 0.6 4.9 Minoletti chip - current 1309903 662486 5377802 0.4 1.5 Minoletti chip - current 1309907 662508 5377816 0.5 4.8 Minoletti chip - current 10-02 662390 5377733 0.9 24.7 Minoletti chip - historic 8-06 662422 5377754 0.3 17.5 Minoletti chip - historic 5-06 662468 5377786 0.4 12.7 Minoletti chip - historic 4-05 662498 5377803 0.4 11.0 Minoletti chip - historic 7-01 662444 5377772 0.3 8.6 Minoletti chip - historic 8-01 662439 5377770 0.6 7.2 Minoletti chip - historic 5-03 662482 5377794 0.5 5.1 Minoletti chip - historic TR-65 663755 5378153 0.6 9.2 McKellar West chip - historic TR-14 664021 5378330 0.4 6.5 McKellar West chip - historic TR-63-1 663760 5378158 0.7 5.4 McKellar West chip - historic TR-60 663774 5378166 0.6 4.6 McKellar West chip - historic TR-53 663804 5378188 0.4 3.6 McKellar West chip - historic Beaver-3-03 662766 5377520 1.0 3.4 McKellar Far West chip - historic TR-21 663994 5378311 0.6 3.2 McKellar West chip - historic TR-11 664030 5378333 0.9 3.1 McKellar West chip - historic TR-25 663969 5378294 0.5 2.8 McKellar West chip - historic TR-59-1 663777 5378169 0.6 2.6 McKellar West chip - historic (1)Grab and chip samples are selectively taken and random in size and may not be representative of mineralization characteristics. Chip sample lengths were constrained by the broken nature of the outcrop. UTM coordinates are in NAD83Z15

2025 Exploration Plan

With the new results from the 2024 summer and fall programs, Kesselrun plans to do further follow up work on selected target areas to get them drill ready in anticipation of initiating a drill program later in 2025.

About the Huronian Gold Project

The 100% owned Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz Au at an average grade of 15.3 g/t Au in the indicated category and 501,377 oz Au at an average grade of 14.4 g/t Au in the inferred category. The resource estimate presented for the Huronian Project is historic in nature. Kesselrun Resources' qualified person has not completed sufficient work to confirm the results of the historical resource. Kesselrun Resources does not treat this as a current mineral resource but considers it relevant as a guide to future exploration and includes it for reference purposes only. The historic resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998. Further drilling will be required by Kesselrun to verify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

As well, the Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun mapping, compilation and modelling, on strike from the adjacent Moss Gold Project with an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of 1.23M oz Au at an average grade of 1.22 g/t Au in the indicated category and 4.92M oz Au at an average grade of 1.09 g/t Au in the inferred category(1). Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun's property.

(1) Goldshore Resources Inc. news releases February 6, 2024.

Qualified Person

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kesselrun, is the Qualified Person responsible for the project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this news release.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

