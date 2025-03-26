Sucden Financial Limited: Sucden Financial Now Eurex Liquidity Provider

LONDON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial is pleased to announce that it has become a registered Eurex Liquidity Provider, building on its existing Exchange membership.

Eurex is one of the world's leading derivatives exchanges, offering a broad range of international benchmark products and operates some of the most liquid fixed-income markets. Sucden Financial is now electronically providing liquidity to the long end of the Euro rates curve for options on Buxl, Bund, Bobl, and Schatz contracts. Sucden Financial has also been a market maker for ICE Futures Europe's short-term interest rate (STIR) options since 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Douglas Porter, Interest Rate Option Trader at Sucden Financial, said:

"We're excited to become electronic liquidity providers on Eurex, one of the world's most important derivatives exchanges. This is a positive step in the development of our business and enables us to build on our existing market-making on ICE Futures Europe's STIR options."

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Sucden Financial, said:

"Since entering the interest options rate market in 2022, our team has delivered solid results, giving us the confidence to expand our offer and build upon the significant experience we have developed. We continue to look for organic growth opportunities in new markets where we are able to deploy our existing infrastructure and extensive networks."

Lee Bartholomew, Global Head of FIC ETD Product Design at Eurex, said:

"In an increasingly volatile world, we believe our fixed income options are a valuable tool for investors to manage exposures and express views. Sucden Financial joining our market-making community will help increase liquidity and price discovery in the segment".

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

