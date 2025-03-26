Dispel , a leader in secure remote access solutions for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT), has been named the Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company in the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. This recognition underscores Dispel's rapid growth and leadership in addressing the demand for OT Secure Remote Access across critical infrastructure industries, including manufacturing, energy, and utilities.

Dispel Celebrates 2025 Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company as OT Secure Remote Access Demand Grows

As organizations increasingly rely on remote access solutions to operate, maintain, and update their mission-critical environments, the need for robust security has never been greater. According to Gartner® Innovation Insight , "By 2028, the percentage of attacks on Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) using remote access vectors will grow from a negligible number today to over 15%." Industrial organizations are recognizing that traditional IT Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM) solutions do not adequately support OT environments, driving a surge in the adoption of OT Secure Remote Access solutions like Dispel.

Dispel has continued its growth trajectory through 2024 and Q1 2025, adding new customers, including Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , who integrated its Factory Automation (FA) equipment and OT security solutions with the Dispel Zero Trust Engine, enabling OT Secure Remote Access with comprehensive monitoring and control of industrial processes.

"This award is a testament to our ongoing mission to secure OT environments with the most advanced Zero Trust Remote Access solution available," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "As industrial organizations modernize and face escalating cyber threats, we remain committed to delivering scalable, compliant, and highly secure remote access solutions to protect critical infrastructure."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products, and professionals demonstrating leadership, innovation, and excellence in information security. As OT environments become more interconnected, the need for secure, scalable, and compliant remote access solutions is greater than ever. Dispel Zero Trust Engine is redefining how industrial organizations protect critical assets, manage vendor access, and ensure operational efficiency and resilience.

"We congratulate Dispel on this outstanding achievement in the 'Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company' category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing cybersecurity excellence, your commitment to innovation and security sets a powerful example for the entire industry."

