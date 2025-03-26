Pilzer Klein Announces Winner of 2024 Fighting Cancer Scholarship

The firm is proud to offer Kaleolani Ilac $2,500 to dedicate toward his continued studies.

This year's Pilzer Klein's 2024 Fighting Cancer Scholarship goes to Kaleolani Ilac, a Political Science major at UCLA. Ilac received an optic nerve glioma diagnosis when he was fifteen years old, and he is still fighting to prevent the tumor from impacting his day-to-day life. Ilac reports that his fight will continue well through college.

However, Ilac has taken strides to make himself more than his diagnosis. The things he's achieved in the wake of his diagnosis speak to a determined heart and a burning desire to make an impact on communities in need.

Academically, Ilac completed his high school career with a 4.37 weighted GPA. He graduated fourth in his class. He used his Make-A-Wish wish to visit the United Nations headquarters, where he had opportunities to learn more about international politics and the bodies that oversee them.

When he returned home, he immediately threw himself into repaying the Make-A-Wish Foundation for its kindness. He became an ambassador for the organization and raised half a million dollars for other families to use to pursue their wishes.

He has also made waves as a member of The Golden Circle of Champions and has since been invited to speak about his optic nerve glioma diagnosis with Day One, a leading biopharmaceutical company. He hopes that his talks "empower families with knowledge and resources, allowing them to navigate the complex and overwhelming world of cancer treatments."

It's safe to say that Ilac's achievements have had a concrete, positive impact on the lives of countless families-but the young man isn't done yet. He intends to utilize his undergraduate degree to pursue a career in law.

He then wants to leverage his legal education to abolish medical deserts, which can make it harder for people in certain communities to receive essential medical care. What's more, he hopes to make waves on the international stage, where he wants to introduce healthcare policies that increase children's access to medical services.

Pilzer Klein is unspeakably proud to help such a driven young man pursue his academic goals. The Fighting Cancer Scholarship offers him $2,500 to dedicate toward his continued education. The team looks forward to watching Ilac change the world and wishes him the best of luck as he continues his battle against cancer.

About Pilzer Klein

Pilzer Klein proudly offers legal support to anyone struggling to demystify the world of Social Security Disability. Their Disability attorneys want to make advice and assistance accessible to anyone who needs additional support in the face of a life-changing injury or health condition.

The team offers each client compassionate and thoughtful legal advice that's rooted in decades of combined professional experience. They believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to keep a roof over their head and food on the table.

Anyone in need of help navigating a Social Security Disability claim can book a free case consultation with Pilzer Klein today.

SOURCE: Pilzer Klein

