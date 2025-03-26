CERTIFY Health Partners with Chrome Enterprise Recommended to Transform Healthcare Operations on ChromeOS

Google Validates CERTIFY Health's Cloud-Optimized Platform to Streamline Practice Operations and Strengthen Healthcare IT on ChromeOS.

CERTIFY Health, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, proudly announces its designation as a Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner, further solidifying its commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and scalable healthcare technology solutions.

The Chrome Enterprise Recommended (CER) program, backed by Google's rigorous validation process, ensures that CERTIFY Health's platform meets the highest performance, security, and integration standards for ChromeOS. This collaboration empowers healthcare providers with an optimized, cloud-based solution that enhances practice management, streamlines administrative workflows, and strengthens security measures-all while reducing IT overhead.

Transforming Healthcare with CERTIFY Health & ChromeOS

CERTIFY Health's Chrome Enterprise Recommended status provides healthcare organizations with a validated, enterprise-grade solution tailored to the evolving needs of modern medical practices. With seamless ChromeOS integration, CERTIFY Health delivers:

Efficient Digital Intake & Patient Management - Enabling pre-registration insurance verification, consent form automation, and accessibility-friendly check-ins.

Biometric Recognition & Authentication - Offering FaceCheck for secure patient verification and seamless check-in processes.

Revenue Cycle Management & Payments - Simplifying financial transactions with Text2Pay, Co-Pay solutions, and automated billing.

Marketing Automation & Patient Communication - Enabling automated outreach campaigns, online reputation management for healthcare practices, SMS/email appointment reminders, and engagement tools.

Cloud-Based Security & Compliance - Meeting the highest regulatory standards, including HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, SOC II, and PCI DSS.

"Becoming a Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner underscores our commitment to providing healthcare providers with cutting-edge, cloud-first solutions that reduce complexity and improve operational efficiency," said Kevon Kothari, President at CERTIFY Health. "Through our partnership with Google, we are enabling clinics, hospitals, and healthcare networks to operate more efficiently with secure, reliable, and scalable technology"

Advancing Healthcare Efficiency with Sustainability

Beyond operational benefits, CERTIFY Health and ChromeOS are committed to promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. ChromeOS devices use 46% less energy than comparable solutions, and cloud-based migrations have been shown to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 84%. Additionally, ChromeOS Flex modernizes existing devices, reducing e-waste and lowering IT costs for healthcare organizations.

Join the Future of Healthcare Management

CERTIFY Health's inclusion in the Chrome Enterprise Recommended program represents a significant milestone in the digital transformation of healthcare. By leveraging the power of ChromeOS, CERTIFY Health empowers medical practices with trusted, validated, and performance-driven solutions, ensuring better operational efficiency for healthcare practices.

For more information or to request a demo, visit CERTIFY HealthChromeOS Partnership or contact Patrick Pennington at patrick@certifyhealth.com or Schedule a Meeting.

About CERTIFY Health

CERTIFY Health is a premier provider of digital patient engagement, practice revenue cycle management and authentication solutions, serving millions of patients globally. With a focus on security, efficiency, and seamless integration, CERTIFY Health equips healthcare providers with cutting-edge tools for biometric authentication, digital intake, patient payment & revenue cycle management, and automated patient communication.

