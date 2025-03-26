Pulsar Launches Narratives AI - the First Search Engine for Public Opinion

A new tool to discover the hidden forces shaping public opinion

Pulsar, the London-based audience and narrative intelligence company, today announced the launch of Narratives AI, the world's first search engine for public opinion.

In an age where data abounds and attention is scarce, our behaviors are increasingly influenced by the narratives we're exposed to. That's why narrative intelligence - the ability to understand, create, and leverage stories for strategy - has become the hidden advantage for marketers, strategists, comms and research professionals.

Narratives AI helps them understand the undercurrents shaping public opinion, reveal the beliefs taking hold in society, and predict which behaviors we'll see emerge. All of this, in a UX that's as simple as a web search.

"While everyone obsesses over analytics on things like sentiment and topics, the real competitive edge lies in spotting and leveraging the narratives flowing through public opinion," said Francesco D'Orazio, Founder & President of Pulsar. "Narratives AI combines quantitative precision with qualitative storytelling: it captures the direction of travel AND puts a number on it".

Narratives AI analyzes billions of posts and stories from social and news media to help strategists, researchers, communications experts, and brand professionals detect, understand, and act on the beliefs shaping society and consumer behaviour. The platform processes both real-time and historical data, clustering and indexing billions of social posts and news articles daily.

Key features of Narratives AI include:

Instant Answers - Simple as a web search, delivering full Narrative Briefings in seconds

No Data Wrangling - No Boolean or complex analysis skills required for operation

Comprehensive Data Analysis - Examines the entire firehose of news and social data to surface narratives from the ground up

Media vs Public Narratives - Compares narratives in traditional media to those emerging directly from the public

Unlimited Access - Provides unlimited data and queries for thorough narrative exploration

Recently previewed at CES and SXSW 2025 with Pulsar partner McCann Worldgroup, Narratives AI is already generating significant industry interest.

"This tool finally delivers what I've always wanted from social listening-unbiased categorization of broad cultural narratives, without the limitations of traditional boolean queries," said Elly Dembo, SVP, Global Head of Data & Intelligence at McCann Worldgroup.

As Europe works to make headway in the global AI landscape, Pulsar's innovation leverages over a decade of commercial success in the marketing & research space, and shows how European tech companies can develop sophisticated AI tools addressing complex business challenges, while maintaining the region's standards for responsible technology development.

Narratives AI is available as a cloud-based service starting today: a freemium version will be made available in the near future. Organizations can discover the platform and request a free trial at https://audiences.pulsarplatform.com/pulsar-narratives-ai-social/

