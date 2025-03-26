Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today its financial results for its fiscal year ended November 30, 2024.

The Company generated revenues of $7,886,850, down 5% compared to 2023's revenues of $8,294,957.

The Company posted a net loss of $211,475 in fiscal 2024. This compares to 2023's net income of $1,672,907. This was driven by lower gross margins and increased investment in the Company's key research and development projects during 2024.

However, $2.6 million in net operating cash-flow was a bright spot for C-COM in 2024.

Were it not for inventory value adjustments, 2024 gross margin would have come in at a normal 61% level. Selling, general and administrative expenses were on-par with 2023 levels.

The Company's strong cash-flow fueled a 3% increase in its cash and investments, which totaled $16 million at year-end (+$0.5 million from 2023).

"Though we had steady demand throughout 2024, quoting volumes and booked orders were down due to geopolitical tensions and an overall weak global economy," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "Our 600 strong global reseller market brought in orders mainly from the military, the oil and gas industry, and from cellular backhaul and security markets."

Klein added, "The entire satellite industry is being affected by the low-orbit industry transformation, but adapting to change over its 28+ year history is not new to C-COM. Our response has been to increase investment in completing development of our electronically steered Ka-band antenna (ESA) and the complementary analog beamformer integrated circuit (BFIC). I am pleased to report that testing of our ESA's multi-function design is proceeding successfully."

Our 1K (1024)-element version has been successfully tested on Telesat's GEO and LEO satellites and planned to be tested over other GEO and MEO provider services during the next quarters. Our 4K (4096)-element ESA version will also be satellite tested shortly and is intended to deliver in-motion connectivity over GEO, MEO and LEO constellations requiring more throughput. A test using a military style drone is also scheduled in the next few months.

Both versions are in the initial stages of manufacturing and full production of this advanced ESA system will be announced after certification and trials have been completed," concluded Dr. Klein.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is expected to enter testing phase by the middle of this year. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Forward-Looking Statements

