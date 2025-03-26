Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the winter core drilling program at the Sherridon copper-gold project in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake District of west-central Manitoba (Figure 1). A total of 1,120 metres in four holes were completed, utilizing frozen ground to simplify access and reduce impact. Sherridon includes two significant past mines and five historical mineral resources (see Press Release dated November 1 2024), all of which were discovered from surface exposures.

Holes tested combined geophysical (VTEM) and geochemical targets, with three holes testing new near surface areas away from historical mineral resources and prior drilling (Figure 2). T2 Metals has reprocessed combined geophysical datasets and see VTEM as a valuable exploration tool at less than 200m vertical depth.

Furthermore, completion of this drilling program has enabled T2 Metals to fulfill the expenditure milestones required to achieve a 90% ownership of the Sherridon project, as required under the Option Agreement signed with Halo Resources Ltd ("Halo") in 2022. No further expenditure commitment remains under the Option Agreement and Halo may now elect to fund pro-rata or convert to a 1.5% net smelter royalty that is purchasable by the Company for C$2,000,000 at any time.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. commented, "We have now completed our planned winter drilling program at Sherridon and thank all involved for their support. We have utilized winter access to drill new target areas away from the five historical mineral resources and past mining areas. The program has allowed T2 Metals to achieve the next stage of the Option Agreement earn-in, and now own 90% of this exciting advanced copper-gold project. Results from the drilling program will be shared as they become available."

Sherridon is a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project with a significant mining history and multiple copper-rich massive sulphide occurrences, in an infrastructure-rich location. Drilling by T2 Metals during 2023 and 2024 intersected high grade copper and gold over significant intervals at the Lost Lake and Cold Lake prospects including:

SHN24014 6.49 m @ 1.82% Cu, 3.34% Zn, 0.74 g/t Au, 16.0 g/t Ag from 97.15 m

(See press release dated 14th December 2024)

SHN23005 23.50 m @ 1.18% Cu, 1.46% Zn, 6.8 g/t Au and 40.4 g/t Ag from 38.00 m;

(See press release dated 1st March 2024)

Sherridon displays a large alteration system and more than 30 km of strike length of a mineralized target horizon with numerous massive sulphide deposits and occurrences. VMS systems in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake District, have equal prospectivity down dip as along strike.

The winter 2025 drilling program was supported by the Kiciwapa Cree First Nation and co-funding from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida and Copper Eagle Projects in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

