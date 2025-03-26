Global renewables capacity grew by a record 585 GW in 2024, with solar accounting for 452 GW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Solar and wind together made up 96. 6% of the increase. Solar power accounted for more than three-quarters of global renewable additions in 2024, according to IRENA. Its "IRENA Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025" report shows that 585 GW of renewables were added last year, marking the largest increase in capacity to date and a 15. 1% year-on-year rise - the fastest annual growth rate on record. Renewables made up 92. 5% of all energy capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...