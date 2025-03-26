Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Sales Enablement Program of the Year category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.

Kantata earned this recognition for the exceptional impact of its Enablement program, which played a critical role in unifying sales and elevating go-to-market performance following the merger between Mavenlink and Kimble. Rather than simply standardizing sales processes, Kantata reimagined sales enablement as a strategic function empowering its teams to act as partners and trusted advisors to buyers.

The company's enablement strategy integrates industry expertise, critical business issue (CBI) training, real-time access to market intelligence, and a deep understanding of the challenges professional services organizations face to equip sellers with the knowledge and confidence to challenge the status quo and guide buyers toward more profitable, client-centric, and employee-friendly ways of working.

Kantata's results speak volumes. A comprehensive certification program ensured all sales reps were trained on CBIs in under 30 days, arming them with the knowledge to lead more informed and consultative customer engagements. Through digital engagement strategies, the team also achieved a 73% engagement rate across key touchpoints, driving deeper participation and more productive interactions.

A cornerstone of this transformation has been Kantata's partnership with Seismic, whose Enablement CloudTM provides a centralized hub for training, insights, and content. Together the two companies built a modern enablement framework that brings consistency and strategic alignment across all revenue teams. Seismic also nominated Kantata for this honor.

"Our enablement function isn't just about training-it's about transforming information into outcomes," said Jennifer Schutz, Chief Business Officer at Kantata. "Professional services firms face complex challenges, from resource optimization to profitability pressures, and they need partners who understand those realities. This recognition from the Stevie Awards affirms our commitment to equipping our sales team with the expertise, insights, and tools to serve as mentors to our buyers-guiding them toward new ways of working that drive meaningful business outcomes. We are grateful to Seismic for their partnership in helping us build an enablement function that delivers real impact."

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service and the full list of 2025 winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2026 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. Learn more at www.Kantata.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in the Stevie Awards judging process annually. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326803455/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jen Dodos, Kantata

949-322-6181