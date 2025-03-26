Imandra Unveils CodeLogician: A Groundbreaking Neurosymbolic AI Agent for Mathematical Code Reasoning

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imandra Inc., a pioneer in neurosymbolic AI and automated logical reasoning, today announced the launch of CodeLogician, a cutting-edge LangGraph agent that transforms source code into precise mathematical models and reasons about them using ImandraX, Imandra's flagship automated reasoning system. This breakthrough technology enables deep reasoning, formal verification, automated state-space analysis, and test-case generation for application-level software.

The initial launch will target Python, and the following releases will include Java, COBOL (helping to transform legacy software) and other languages. CodeLogician aims to completely break down barriers to make formal reasoning more accessible and seamless for application-level software.

A New Approach to AI for Code

Unlike most AI coding tools that rely solely on Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate test cases, perform code completion, CodeLogician represents a new paradigm-neurosymbolic AI. While LLMs can generate code quickly, they frequently hallucinate, lack interpretability, and cannot guarantee correctness. This leaves engineers with the burden of manually validating the generated code's behavior.

Imandra's approach is fundamentally different. CodeLogician automatically converts source code into mathematical models for reasoning with ImandraX that understands, analyzes, and formally verifies application-level source code. This allows CodeLogician to prove accurate properties, exhaustively explore state spaces, and automatically generate test cases, making the system not just a code generator but a trusted partner in verifying the correctness of code.

"Current generative AI coding tools generate plausible-looking code without any way to guarantee accuracy, and the code is often wrong in subtle dangerous ways," said Dr. Grant Passmore, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Imandra Inc. "CodeLogician goes beyond generative AI-using symbolic mathematical reasoning to ensure code actually behaves as intended."

Built on Proven Industrial-Grade Formal Reasoning

ImandraX is the recently released version of the battle-tested Imandra Core engine -having been used for years in national stock exchanges, financial services, and government projects to verify, test and audit mission-critical systems. CodeLogician brings this same industrial-grade reasoning technology to everyday developers, helping teams catch subtle bugs, prove correctness properties, and ensure the intended functionality of their systems.

"Bill Gates famously dubbed formal methods for general software development as the 'Holy Grail,'" added Denis Ignatovich, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Imandra Inc. "Now, with the power of neurosymbolic AI and breakthroughs in automated reasoning, we're stepping ever closer to achieving that goal-putting advanced reasoning tools directly into the hands of engineers."

Agentic Frameworks Connecting Two Sides of AI

The emergence of agentic AI frameworks like LangGraph is one of the key ingredients that has made this possible. CodeLogician is built as a multi-step reasoning agent, combining LLM capabilities for code translation with ImandraX's symbolic engine for deep formal analysis. LangGraph enables CodeLogician to iteratively refine its models, explain its reasoning, and deliver high-assurance guarantees, something LLM-only systems simply cannot offer.

CodeLogician will be available both programmatically via API and as a VS Code extension in the Microsoft Visual Studio Code Marketplace. This dual availability ensures developers can access advanced formal reasoning directly from their IDE or through automated pipelines.

Key Benefits of CodeLogician:

Automated Formal Verification - Prove correctness properties of generated models with mathematical precision and apply changes in models to the original code.

State-Space Exploration - Exhaustively analyze all possible states and behaviors of a model through symbolic region decompositions.

Intelligent Test-Case Generation - Generate edge-case scenarios and structured test suites automatically.

VS Code and API Access - Use CodeLogician in your favorite development environment or programmatically via Imandra Universe.

Industrial-Grade Reasoning - Built on the same technology used by national stock exchanges and critical infrastructure projects.

With the rise of AI-generated code, software verification is more critical than ever. CodeLogician represents a major step forward in bringing trusted, provable reasoning to the forefront of software development.

Availability

Imandra CodeLogician is now available to select partners and is being rolled out to the public via waitlist. Learn more and join the waitlist at www.imandra.ai.

About Imandra, Inc.

Imandra is a global AI company pioneering Reasoning-as-a-Service® platforms for automated logical reasoning serving financial, defense, and safety-critical systems. We provide our customers with a suite of AI-powered solutions for designing, testing, calibrating, and verifying complex financial systems including Imandra Markets® and Imandra Connectivity®. At Imandra, we're helping our customers confidently apply logically reasoned, accurate, and auditable sources of knowledge in highly regulated industries. To learn more, visit our website at www.imandra.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

