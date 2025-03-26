SHEIN Supplier Community Empowerment Program - Continuing the Drumbeat of Support

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN has been consistently building a program of support for our supply chain partners, the Supplier Community Empowerment Program (SCEP), looking at enhancing physical facilities and developing innovative solutions that contribute towards the development of the entire industry. The company has earmarked a total investment of US$70million till 2028 to empower its ecosystem of third-party manufacturing suppliers and the workers within. Up till the end of 2024, SHEIN has disbursed more than US$33million to SCEP initiatives.

The SCEP initiative builds on SHEIN's Responsible Sourcing (SRS) programme, which aims to ensure that employees working for its suppliers are in line with SHEIN's policies on supply chain governance and are not subject to unfair working conditions.

Facility Enhancements

To date, SHEIN has renovated and upgraded 203 facilities, covering more than 500,000 sqm through SCEP. These upgraded facilities are designed according to SHEIN's model factory standards, and feature improved floor layouts, increased space efficiency and output and allow for the integration of innovative technology, such as the use of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) for moving unfinished garments between departments.

Since it was launched, SHEIN has disbursed more than US$7.5 million for factory upgrading and expansion works in Southern China.

Additionally, the SCEP also looks at enhancing non-factory floor facilities as part of its services for the community, with almost US$280,000 going towards the construction or upgrading of canteens for workers, and over US$430,000 towards the construction or enhancements of free accommodation options for migrant workers over the years.

Technology Enhancements

Through the investment under the Supplier Community Empowerment Program, SHEIN launched its Centre of Innovation for Garment Manufacturing (CIGM). The CIGM is SHEIN's commitment in action to elevating the garment manufacturing industry through research and development, establishing best practices in lean and agile production and imparting key learnings to SHEIN's manufacturing suppliers to drive organizational and process transformation.

In April 2023, SHEIN announced that the CIGM will be funded by an estimated US$40 million till 2028. Spread over 58,450 square meters (roughly 629,000 square feet), the CIGM conducts research and development for innovative lean production solutions for garment manufacturing, including advanced lean production management systems and applications, such as the use of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) to promote automation and efficiency throughout the production process. SHEIN has already utilised more than US$23million (Up till end of 2024).

In 2024, SHEIN's CIGM also submitted a total of 30 patents for new technology and tools that are specifically used for complex craftsmanship methods, and for working with special fabric.

Training and Upskilling

In 2024, SHEIN conducted 485 training sessions, covering more than 20,000 session attendees, covering topics including business and operational processes, the latest technologies in garment production, certification courses focusing on quality inspections and assurance, and national vocational skill level certifications.

Services for Workers at SHEIN's Manufacturing Partners

In reimagining the role SHEIN plays as partner to our manufacturing suppliers, SHEIN has extended its avenues of support to include family members of the workers within supplier communities.

Spotlight Program:

In 2021, we established the SHEIN Spotlight Program to benefit families within the communities of suppliers we source from. The program offers financial aid to workers within our supplier ecosystem who require assistance with funding medical expenses or their children's education, or other personal challenges.

The SHEIN Spotlight Program is available to about 23,000 workers at supplier facilities. Workers simply need to scan a QR code, which are placed at prominent locations around the participating factories and submit their application via their mobile phones. SHEIN's Spotlight programme has extended support to 644 families and 1,329 school-going children and young people from the beginning of the program up till the end of 2024.

Summer Camp:

Under the program, SHEIN also organizes summer camps for children whose parents work in different cities. During the summer school holidays, SHEIN provides quality enrichment and educational programmes for children aged between 5 and 15 years of age. At the same time, these summer camps also offer various opportunities that promote bonding and communication between parent and child.

In 2024, close to 350 children of the workers at SHEIN's supplier facilities attended summer camps.

Childcare Centre Services:

SHEIN also announced in 2023 that it was committing to building and staffing 60 childcare centres by 2028 to provide free after school care for the children of workers at participating partner facilities.

In 2024, there were 25 childcare centres actively operating under this program, ensuring children are looked after during their parents' work hours, in safe, pleasant environments, and in close proximity to their parents. In total, more than 1,000 children have benefitted from the child care services provided.

