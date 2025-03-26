Marti sets targets for June 30, 2025 of 2.15 million riders and 310 thousand registered drivers

Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, announced today that as of March 25, 2025, Marti's ride-hailing service has reached 1.91 million riders and 290 thousand registered drivers, exceeding the March 31, 2025 targets of 1.90 million riders and 290 thousand registered drivers.

Marti's number of ride-hailing riders grew 18.6% from December 15, 2024 to March 25, 2025. The number of registered drivers grew 13.9% during the same time period. The fast growth in both the rider and driver sides of Marti's ride-hailing marketplace demonstrates the strong need for the service across Türkiye. The service intends to provide readily available, safe, and affordable rides for riders, while providing economic opportunities for drivers across the income spectrum.

Encouraged by the growth in the rider and driver bases of its ride-hailing business, Marti has set targets for 2.15 million riders and 310 thousand registered drivers by June 30, 2025.

Of Marti's 290 thousand registered drivers, 225 thousand are in Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul. This is in contrast to 20 thousand taxis serving the city. With 11 times as many registered drivers as taxis serving the city of Istanbul, Marti is able to offer widespread availability across the city. Furthermore, Marti's drivers undergo formal background checks before acceptance onto the service, thereby contributing to rider safety. The average rating of Marti's ride-hailing drivers by riders is 4.8 out of 5 stars.

McKinsey Company, a consultancy group, estimates the taxi market size in Türkiye at $9 billion to $12 billion as of 2021. Further, under the "Disruptive Scenario 2030", ride-hailing is expected to increase the size of the taxi market by offering cheaper and more convenient rides. McKinsey Company estimates the potential size of the Turkish ride-hailing market in 2030 at $15 billion to $20 billion

Expectations and targets are not necessarily indicative of future attainment.

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

