The Chinese manufacturer said its new heat pump system has a heating capacity of 6. 5 kW to 17 kW and a coefficient of performance ranging from 4. 8 to 5. 23 at 15 C. China-based heat pump provider Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development Co. , Ltd. (Sprsun) has launched an air-source heat pump for applications in swimming pools, spas, and aquatic centers. "Our new heat pump system can maintain ideal water temperatures ranging from 28 C to 35 C in any climate," the manufacturer said in a statement. "It is saltwater and chlorine resistant thanks to a corrosion-proof titanium heat exchanger ...

