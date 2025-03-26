Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) (together with its subsidiaries, "Janus Henderson" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary Janus Henderson US (Holdings) Inc. (the "Issuer") has extended its offer to the holders of the $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.450% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "Notes"), to exchange the Notes (the "Exchange Offer") for a like principal amount of new Notes with substantially identical terms other than that such new notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Exchange Offer, which had been scheduled to expire on March 25, 2025 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, will now expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 26, 2025, unless further extended by the Issuer. The Exchange Offer is being extended in order to provide the holders of the Notes who have not yet tendered their Notes for exchange additional time to do so. All other terms, provisions and conditions of the Exchange Offer will remain in full force and effect. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (the "Exchange Agent") has been appointed as the Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer.

The Issuer has been informed by the Exchange Agent that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 25, 2025, the principal amounts of the Notes set forth in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn:

Notes Tendered as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 25, 2025 Title of Series/CUSIP Number Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Percentage 5.450% Senior Notes due 2034 47103M AA6; U4700M AA1 $400,000,000 $398,539,000 99.6348%

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of December 31, 2024, Janus Henderson had approximately US$379 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to the offering of the Notes. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other filings or furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time.

