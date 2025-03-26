Claim.MD's Rob Stuart to Speak at Modern Healthcare's Financial Growth Virtual Briefing on April 9

Fireside Chat to Explore Hidden Costs in Healthcare Transaction Processing and Strategies for Financial Resilience

Claim.MD, a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse which streamlines the billing and collection process for providers, payers and software vendors, today announced that its President and CEO, Rob Stuart, will participate in Modern Healthcare's Financial Growth Virtual Briefing at 10:45 CT on April 9, 2025. Stuart will join Angie Stewart, Senior Content Strategist at Modern Healthcare, for a Fireside Chat: Taming Healthcare Transaction Processing Costs, where they will examine the rising costs of healthcare transactions and the financial vulnerabilities exposed by recent industry disruptions.

As providers grapple with increasing financial pressures, the cost of claims processing, clearinghouse services, and payer-provider transactions has become a major concern. In this session, Stuart will break down how these costs - often hidden within EHR/EMR and administrative systems - impact providers' bottom lines and financial sustainability. He will also share strategies for controlling costs, improving security, and regaining financial flexibility.

"The financial burden of healthcare transaction processing is growing, and recent industry events have highlighted how fragile these systems can be," said Stuart. "Healthcare organizations need to rethink how they approach transaction security, clearinghouse partnerships, and cost management strategies to ensure financial resilience in an increasingly volatile landscape."

The Modern Healthcare Financial Growth Virtual Briefing brings together healthcare finance leaders to discuss trends, challenges, and innovations shaping financial sustainability in the industry. The event will cover key areas such as revenue cycle management, cost containment, and payer-provider collaboration.

About Claim.MD

Founded in the early 1980s, Claim.MD is a leading EDI Clearinghouse which processes tens of millions of transactions every month. The company's extensive insurance network links providers to Medicare, Medicaid, Blue, and thousands of commercial insurance companies across the country. Designed with the provider in mind, Claim.MD's cost-effective and robust product and service offerings are designed to meet provider collection goals. The company's system of tools is designed to help providers send clean claims the first time, and offer visual tracking to easily see issues and collection trends as industry billing situations change. For more information, visit: https://www.claim.md/.

