Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, today released its Ethereum Blockchain Investor and Analyst Primer (the "Primer"), a comprehensive report aimed at providing investors, analysts, and stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the Ethereum ecosystem, its growth trajectory, and BTCS's pivotal role within it.

Ethereum's blockchain is the world's largest decentralized computing platform and a fundamental driver of the decentralized global digital economy. It has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation for nearly a decade, enabling decentralized applications and the future of finance.

In order to understand the industry's landscape, this Primer aims to provide an understanding of Ethereum's value proposition, its innovative Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, and the Maximal Extractable Value ("MEV") market. By combining technical detail with practical context, this document aims to provide the knowledge to navigate and evaluate Ethereum's ecosystem.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, commented, "Ethereum represents one of the most compelling growth opportunities of the decade. Goldman Sachs analysts have even forecast that Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin. Our Ethereum infrastructure strategy positions us at the forefront of this transformational shift, allowing investors to gain exposure to Ethereum's growth. This Primer is designed to demystify Ethereum and why BTCS is well-positioned to capitalize on its future."

The following flow chart from the Primer illustrates how transactions land on-chain and how revenue and cost of sales are determined.





Ethereum Transaction Lifecycle - With MEV



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11377/245992_5ba24e078493ea22_002full.jpg

The Primer is available for download on BTCS's website here.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding investment opportunities from Ethereum, growth of Ethereum, and our ability to capitalize on Ethereum's growth. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, cybersecurity risks, technological challenges, market adoption risks, competition, changes in blockchain protocols, unexpected issues with Builder+, the reluctance of validators to utilize our Builder+ product, volatility in cryptocurrency markets, and other risks inherent to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency operations, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information follow us on:

Twitter: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245992

SOURCE: BTCS Inc.