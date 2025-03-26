Bounteous Names Sudarshan Mandayam as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Digital Innovation and Growth

CHICAGO, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, a leading global digital transformation consultancy, announced the appointment of Sudarshan Mandayam as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2025, following the successful completion of its merger with Accolite Digital. This leadership transition signals a new chapter in Bounteous' journey - focused on delivering lasting client impact through Co-Innovation, deeper client partnerships, and execution at scale.

Mandayam has extensive global leadership experience across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, having held senior roles at industry leaders such as Cognizant, Infosys, L&T Infotech, JPMorgan, and Citi. He brings a proven record of driving growth, scaling businesses, leading digital transformation initiatives, and delivering measurable client outcomes through high-performing teams. Most recently serving as President, Americas at Bounteous, Mandayam played a pivotal role in integrating the merged company, sharpening the company's strategic focus, aligning teams, and advancing its ability to deliver differentiated digital solutions.

"I am honored to lead Bounteous into its next phase of growth," said Sudarshan Mandayam. "As AI and digital technologies rapidly reshape every industry, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients transform with speed and purpose - combining strategy, experience innovation, and AI-driven execution to deliver measurable, lasting impact."

Mandayam succeeds Keith Schwartz, Co-Founder and former CEO of Bounteous and Leela Kaza, Founder and former CEO of Accolite Digital. Schwartz and Kaza jointly led the merged company for the past fourteen months as Co-CEOs and will assume new roles as Vice Chairmen of the Board, where they will continue to support the company's strategic direction and vision.

"Sudarshan deeply understands the value of Co-Innovation and has already demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver impact at scale," said Keith Schwartz. "He leads with clarity and purpose, and his ability to bring together diverse capabilities - across strategy, design, and technology - will ensure Bounteous continues to be the digital transformation partner of choice for leading enterprises."

"Bounteous stands apart through its ability to create exceptional digital experiences and deliver enterprise-wide technology transformation," said Leela Kaza. "Sudarshan's strategic vision and commitment to customer success, blended with sharp operational focus and execution, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the business into the next phase of growth and advance our mission to deliver high-impact solutions to our customers worldwide."

"Bounteous has redefined how companies Co-Innovate with their partners to stay ahead of disruption," said Prasad Chintamaneni, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital and Executive Chairman of the Board at Bounteous. "With Sudarshan's leadership, we're doubling down on AI-led transformation - bringing together digital strategy, world-class execution, and deep industry expertise, to help our clients compete smarter and lead in an AI-driven world."

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a premier, end-to-end digital transformation consultancy dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, and Marketing. Our Co-Innovation methodology is a unique engagement model designed to align objectives and accelerate value creation. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of more than 4,000 expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Discover more about our impactful work and expertise by visiting www.bounteous.com and following us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

