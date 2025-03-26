Xebra Brands Ltd: BSK Holdings Inc and Xebra Expand Partnership to Launch Elements Products in the United States

Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a pioneer in the Mexican cannabis market and exclusive holder of cannabis (-1% THC) commercialization rights in Mexico, is and BSK Holdings Inc. ("BSK"), are pleased to announce the expansion of the partnership to include the launch of Elements branded CBD products in the United States.

The move into the U.S. market represents a significant next step for the Elements brand, and an expansion into the largest hemp and CBD market in the world. BSK has a proven track record of building and scaling brands in the U.S. market which will allow Xebra to tap into an established network and infrastructure. BSK's proven online sales ecosystem, supported by an in-house team of digital marketers, operations specialists, fulfillment partners, manufacturing capabilities, and executives who have built some of the most successful CBD brands in the space and created over $100M in revenue across their brands over the last 5 years.

BSK's brands reach millions of consumers every year along with a strong track record in direct-to-consumer marketing, subscription-based sales, and national retail partnerships. Xebra aims to leverage this expertise, to develop a list of initial SKUs and products to launch into key regional markets where consumer interest in premium wellness CBD products continues to see strong demand. Over the coming fiscal quarter, BSKwill work with Xebra to identify key products, secure manufacturing and distribution partners, develop a market entry and launch plan, marketing strategy, US payment and banking partners, and assist Xebra to develop an E-commerce direct-to-consumer website for the Elements brand.

The U.S. CBD market remains one of the largest and most mature globally, with revenue exceeding USD $5 billion in 2024, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% through 2030. BSK plans to position Elements in both wellness and active lifestyle verticals, tapping into existing consumer segments familiar with CBD as part of their daily routines.

This move also signals continued alignment between Xebra and BSK as they work together to maximize the reach of the Elements brand across North America. While Xebra remains focused on leading the CBD market in Mexico, diversifying into the U.S, complements a broader vision to establish Elements as a trusted North-American CBD brand.

"We're incredibly encouraged by BSK's commitment to the Elements brand and their roadmap to scale it across the U.S.," commented Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim CEO of Xebra Brands. "This step represents continued momentum and validates our belief that Elements can compete and succeed in top-tier CBD markets."

About Xebra Brands

Xebra Brands is a leading cannabis company dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative products to consumers worldwide. Xebra is a pioneer in the Mexican cannabis sector and the only company legally allowed to cultivate, manufacture, operate, and sell cannabis (-1% THC) in Mexico.

About BSK Holdings Inc.

BSK is a leading CBD company known for its top-selling Keoni and AMMA branded products in the U.S. market. With decades of industry experience and a proven track record of success, BSK is dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products through innovative e-commerce strategies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rodrigo Gallardo

Interim CEO

For more information, contact:

1 (888) XEBRA 88

ir@xebrabrands.com

