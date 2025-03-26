Clutch Holdings LLC: Clutch Unveils First Phase of "Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence" - Redefining AI-Driven Customer Engagement

A New Era of Marketing Intelligence Designed for Real-Time, Actionable Insights

Clutch, a leading AI-powered CDP, Loyalty, and Retention Marketing Platform, today announced the launch of the first phase of its proprietary "Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence" (AMI) module. Clutch AMI is an intelligent, end-to-end extension of the Clutch platform that optimizes and executes real-time, omnichannel 1:1 customer interactions. It automates offers, engagements, tactical decision-making, configuration, and campaign execution-all with a single click.

Unlike traditional AI, which only provides insights or automates simple tasks, Clutch AMI is an AI-powered marketing co-pilot that forecasts, executes, and optimizes in real-time. Traditional AI is reactive. Clutch AMI is proactive-constantly learning, adjusting, and optimizing marketing efforts, in the moment. Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence (AMI) ingests real-time omnichannel customer data from POS, Ecommerce, and other channels, forecasts outcomes, and instantly executes tactical configurations of segments, 1:1 offer logic, campaign setup, and instantly executes these marketing actions all under human supervision. This leap in the evolution of integrated AI-driven marketing enables businesses to move beyond static automation and embrace dynamic, data-driven engagement strategies that continuously optimize over time.

"Traditional AI tools focus on automating individual tasks. Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence goes beyond automation-it actively thinks, anticipates, and adapts to optimize marketing efforts in real time," said Dan Guy, CTO of Clutch. "With Clutch AMI, brands can personalize customer interactions at scale, enhance loyalty programs, and drive more impactful marketing decisions-automatically."

Clutch will continue to evolve Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence into a fully autonomous AI-driven marketing system capable of not only suggesting strategies but executing them-including launching campaigns, adjusting budgets, and continuously iterating based on real-time performance data.

Industry-Wide Benefits: How Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence Empowers Businesses

Retail: Hyper-Personalized Shopping Journeys

Retailers can now deliver context-aware product recommendations, personalized promotions, and affinity-based offers that adjust in real time. Example use cases include:

E-commerce: Suggesting complementary items at checkout to boost average order value.

Brick-and-Mortar: Personalizing in-store promotions based on customer purchase history.

Churn Prevention: AI-driven models detecting and re-engaging at-risk customers.

Customer Service: Utilize Intelligent Chatbots for product Q&A, style advice, or reorders.

Restaurants: Data-Driven Dining Experiences

Restaurants can leverage AI to recommend menu items, drive loyalty, and optimize promotions dynamically:

Menu Recommendations: Personalized meal suggestions based on past orders.

Automated Promotions: Auto-generate localized promotions with mouth-watering visuals.

Intelligent Strategy & Optimizations: Net recommendations by location/time, loyalty tier analysis.

Customer Service: Chatbot to recommend menu items, track loyalty points, and handle reorders.

Healthcare: AI-Driven Patient Engagement

In healthcare, Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence delivers highly relevant, patient-centric communication to enhance engagement and care outcomes.

Personalized Care Journeys: AI-driven reminders for follow-ups, medication adherence, and health screenings.

Sentiment Analysis & Feedback Loops: AI-analyzed patient reviews and satisfaction data to improve service delivery.

AI-Powered Chatbots: Intelligent virtual assistants guiding patients through scheduling, FAQs, and care pathways.

Phase 1 Feature Rollout: Real-Time Personalization & Engagement

As part of this first phase, Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence introduces several key AI-powered capabilities including:

Product Recommendations - AI-driven suggestions for relevant products, services, or content tailored to individual customers based on historical behaviors

Affinity Segments - AI-generated customer groupings based on real-time behavioral, demographic, and transactional data.

1:1 Personalized Offers - Dynamic, hyper-personalized promotions tailored to individual preferences and buying behaviors.

These features enhance customer engagement, improve retention, and maximize marketing ROI across industries.

Future Roadmap: What's Next for Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence?

Looking ahead, Clutch plans to expand Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence to include:

Next-Best Action (Consumer-Level): AI-powered decisioning to suggest optimal engagement strategies for each customer.

Marketer Recommendations: AI-generated strategic suggestions for campaign improvements and optimizations.

Budget Optimization: AI-driven planning tools to forecast, allocate, and optimize marketing spend for maximum impact.

AI Strategy Recommendations: Benefit from AI that moves past tactics and can advise pricing, loyalty tiers, and promotional mix

Driving the Future of AI-Powered Marketing

The launch of Clutch Active Marketing Intelligence signals a shift towards a smarter, more adaptive approach to marketing. Unlike traditional AI, which merely processes data, Clutch AMI thinks, learns, and acts-bridging the gap between analytics and execution.

"We are building the future of marketing intelligence, where AI is not just a tool, but an active partner in decision-making," said Dan Guy. "Our goal is to empower marketers with AI-driven insights and automation that truly move the needle-without sacrificing human creativity and control."

As Clutch continues to innovate, brands across retail, restaurants, and healthcare can expect a more intelligent, efficient, and results-driven approach to customer engagement-one that delivers real-time personalization at scale.

About Clutch

Clutch is an AI-powered Loyalty & Retention Platform that helps brands maximize customer lifetime value through data-driven engagement. Since 2012, Clutch has provided enterprise retailers with industry-leading retention marketing solutions, including loyalty programs, personalized automation, and AI-powered offer management-all within a unified platform.

Contact Information

Brett Renken

Marketing Director

brett.renken@clutch.ocm

+44 7950846824





SOURCE: Clutch Holdings LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire