Liberty Personal Loans Help Property Owners Prepare for Successful Sales

With recent growth in Australian house prices, Liberty says personal loans could support sellers to elevate their property before listing.

The recent PropTrack Home Price Index showed a 4% increase in national house prices in February.

PropTrack notes that this rise follows the Reserve Bank's recent cash rate cut, which lifted market sentiment and improved borrowing capacity for many.

As Australia shifts toward a seller's market, more homeowners and investors may seek ways to increase their property's value and maximise returns.

Leading lender Liberty says flexible personal loans could support these plans.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto says personal loans may be helpful for those looking to finance pre-sale renovations and spread the upfront costs over time.

"Many homeowners want to renovate or refresh their property before selling, and having access to flexible funds can make that a possibility," Ms Pantarotto said.

"A Liberty personal loan could help you showcase your property's potential at open inspections and auctions, attracting more buyer interest and improving the chance of a successful sale."

Along with renovations, personal loans can help finance furniture staging, landscaping, cleaning and other property enhancements.

"The great thing about Liberty personal loans is that they're versatile, so you can use them for a range of purposes."

Beyond preparing a house for sale, a personal loan could help consumers book their dream holiday, cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt, plan a special event, and more.

"At Liberty, we understand that timing matters when taking on a new opportunity. That's why we're here to help you get the funds you need, when you need them," Ms Pantarotto said.

The non-bank is committed to delivering a fast and convenient online personal loan application process. In some cases, same-day funding upon approval may be available.

"We've helped over 900,000 customers get financial across home, car, business and personal lending and we're proud to continue offering solutions that make a real difference."

As well as personal loans, Liberty's innovative lending solutions cover home, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Laura Orchard

Media Coordinator

+61 3 8635 8166

mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire