Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire: Prominent Eau Claire's Plastic Surgeon Discusses Body Contouring Options After Major Weight Loss

Dr. Ember Ewings applies specific surgical methods for body contouring to improve patient outcomes following major weight loss at Eau Claire's Plastic Surgery Clinic.

With the rising popularity of weight loss medications alongside traditional methods such as lifestyle changes and bariatric surgery, more individuals are achieving significant weight reduction. However, this transformation often comes with new challenges. While major weight loss brings numerous health benefits, it can also leave behind loose or excess skin, which can impact both comfort and confidence. Body contouring procedures are designed to address these concerns, helping patients achieve a more sculpted and proportional appearance. The Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire offers a range of body contouring options tailored to meet the unique needs of patients following major weight loss.

Understanding Body Contouring After Weight Loss

When individuals lose a significant amount of weight, the skin may not contract fully to match their new body size. Factors such as age, genetics, and the amount of weight lost influence how much excess skin remains. Body contouring procedures aim to remove this excess skin and reshape the body for a more natural and toned appearance. These procedures are not weight-loss solutions but rather a way to refine the body's contours after the weight loss process is complete.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ember Ewings and her team at the Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire specialize in body contouring procedures, offering customized treatment plans to help patients feel more comfortable and confident in their bodies.

Common Body Contouring Procedures

Several surgical procedures can help address loose or sagging skin in different areas of the body. Some of the most common body contouring options after major weight loss include:

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty)

A tummy tuck removes excess skin and tightens weakened abdominal muscles, resulting in a firmer, flatter stomach. This procedure is particularly beneficial for individuals who experience significant skin laxity in the midsection after weight loss.

Liposuction

While liposuction is primarily known for removing stubborn fat deposits, it is often used in combination with other contouring procedures to enhance body proportions. Liposuction can refine results by targeting areas where small pockets of fat remain after weight loss.

Arm Lift (Brachioplasty)

Weight loss can leave patients with sagging skin on the upper arms. An arm lift removes this excess skin, creating a more defined arm contour.

Thigh Lift

A thigh lift is designed to reshape the thighs by removing excess skin and fat, improving the overall proportion of the lower body. This procedure is often recommended for individuals who experience significant sagging in the inner following weight loss.

Breast Lift (Mastopexy)

Major weight loss can lead to a loss of breast volume and sagging skin. A breast lift reshapes and lifts the breasts to create a more youthful and proportionate appearance. In some cases, a breast lift may be combined with augmentation or reduction to achieve the desired size.

Male Breast Reduction (Gynecomastia Surgery)

Men who experience excess skin or persistent breast tissue after weight loss may benefit from male breast reduction. This procedure helps create a more sculpted, masculine chest contour.

Ideal Candidates for Body Contouring

Not everyone who has lost a significant amount of weight will need body contouring surgery, but for those who experience loose or sagging skin, it can be an effective solution. Ideal candidates for body contouring should:

Have maintained a stable weight for at least six months, close to a BMI less than 30 kg/m2

Be in good overall health

Have realistic expectations about results

Not smoke or be willing to quit, as nicotine use can affect healing

During a consultation, Dr. Ewings evaluates each patient's concerns and goals, recommending the most appropriate procedures for their needs.

Recovery and Results

Recovery from body contouring procedures varies depending on the type and extent of surgery performed. Most patients can expect some swelling, bruising, and temporary discomfort, which can be managed with prescribed medications. Compression garments are often recommended to support healing and reduce swelling. While initial improvements can be seen soon after surgery, final results become more apparent as swelling subsides over the following months. Patients are encouraged to maintain a stable weight and follow their surgeon's post-operative care instructions to optimize long-term results.

About Dr. Ember Ewings

Dr. Ember Ewings is a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience in post-weight-loss body contouring. She is dedicated to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals through personalized treatment plans that prioritize safety and natural-looking results. With a strong background in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Ewings understands the unique challenges that come with significant weight loss and tailors her approach to each individual's needs. Her expertise includes a wide range of body contouring procedures designed to improve both function and appearance.

At the Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire, Dr. Ewings and her team provide compassionate care, guiding patients through every step of the process, from consultation to recovery. With a commitment to helping patients achieve their goals, the clinic provides comprehensive consultations to guide individuals through their options. For those interested in learning more about body contouring procedures, the Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire provides detailed information on available treatments.

Location and Contact Information

Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire

3221 Stein Blvd #2, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (715) 514-2550

Contact the Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire

Taking the Next Step Toward a Confident You

Body contouring after major weight loss can be a transformative step toward achieving a more toned and proportional physique. With various surgical options available, patients can work with an experienced surgeon like Dr. Ewings to develop a personalized plan that aligns with their aesthetic and functional goals. For individuals in the Eau Claire area seeking guidance on post-weight-loss body contouring, scheduling a consultation at the Plastic Surgery Clinic of Eau Claire can be the first step toward achieving lasting results.

Contact Information

Dr. Ember Ewings

info@enza.com

715-833-2116





