Dunlop Sports Americas: Roger Cleveland's Legacy Comes Full Circle With Cleveland Golf Return

CLEVELAND GOLF®, a leader in club innovation and design, proudly announces the return of beloved club designer Roger Cleveland to the company he helped establish. With decades of expertise in crafting some of the most celebrated clubs in golf, Roger Cleveland is set to bring his unmatched design philosophy back to where it all began.

Roger Cleveland first founded Cleveland Classics Golf Company in 1979, which was later rebranded to Cleveland Golf. The first club he ever made was a recreation of Bobby Jones' Calamity Jane putter. After heavy interest, Roger Cleveland became a full-time club maker with a focus on persimmon woods, transforming that club category within the golf industry. He would later expand the company's scope with the addition of irons and wedges. His craftsmanship, precision engineering, and commitment to excellence quickly established Cleveland Golf as a trusted name among professionals and amateurs worldwide.

Now, after decades of shaping the industry, Roger Cleveland returns to the company as Founder & Advisor as it relates to the brand.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Roger back to the family," said Chris Kircher, Vice President of Marketing at Cleveland Golf. "His deep-rooted history with our brand makes this not just a homecoming, but a special moment to be able to rejoin forces with one of the most iconic names in golf. Roger's experience and vision are invaluable, and we're looking forward to this new chapter with him."

Roger Cleveland's return signals an exciting opportunity for the company, with refreshed innovations expected to follow. Roger will be ideating and collaborating with the Tour and R&D teams as an advisor, providing input on new product and design ideas. His influence will be instrumental in this process, while also maintaining the craftsmanship and feel that golfers have come to expect from Cleveland Golf equipment.

"Roger is a true visionary in our sport whose influence shaped the path others wanted to follow," said Rodney McDonald, Vice President of Tour at Cleveland Golf. "His legacy is defined by an unwavering commitment to innovation and creating top-tier equipment that elevates golfers at every level."

Since 1988, when Roger Cleveland first unveiled the iconic 588 Wedge, Cleveland Golf has been a game changer in the world of wedges. Trusted by 33 Major Champions and responsible for over 400 PGA TOUR victories, Cleveland Golf has been synonymous with precision and performance on the biggest stages. With more than 15 million wedges sold worldwide, Cleveland Golf continues to be the choice for golfers who demand consistency, reliability, and an edge on every shot.

"Coming back to Cleveland Golf is a special moment for me," said Roger Cleveland. "This company has always been close to my heart, and I'm excited to contribute once again to its legacy of innovation and performance. The brand has built a trusted reputation among golfers worldwide and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to continue to push boundaries of design even further."

Roger Cleveland's return to Cleveland Golf is a true homecoming, bringing him back to the brand where his legacy as a master wedge craftsman first began. Renowned for revolutionizing short-game performance, his expertise has redefined how golfers approach precision and feel around the greens.

To see behind the scenes content of Roger's return visit news.dunlopsports.com.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com





SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire