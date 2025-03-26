Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc.: Gryphon Digital Mining to Host Fourth Quarter and FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRYP) ("Gryphon" or the "Company"), an innovative venture in the Bitcoin mining and AI space, announced today that management will host a conference call on March 31, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Conference Call Information

Date: March 31, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 626037

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3030/52196

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52196

Webcast replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3030/52196

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the Bitcoin and AI space. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon has assembled thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Name: James Carbonara

Company: Hayden IR

Phone: (646)-755-7412

Email: james@haydenir.com

