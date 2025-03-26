Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Lisa Cripps, President at Marrelli Trust Company Limited, is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.





Image 1



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/245328_img1.jpg

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Lisa Cripps will be speaking on Thriving Under Pressure: How Industry Leaders Prioritize Health and Well-Being, From Burnout to Balance: Strategies for Sustainable Success alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore concrete strategies for recognizing early signs of burnout, integrating structure with creativity, and ultimately achieving sustainable success.

Drawing on her personal experiences in the fast-paced world of capital markets and corporate governance-balanced by her ongoing creative pursuits-Lisa Cripps has developed a holistic approach that combines self-awareness, proactive stress management, and innovative thinking.



She will share her insights on sustainable success, focusing on strategies to manage burnout, balance structure with creativity, and cultivate long-term resilience.

Cripps will emphasize the importance of early awareness in preventing burnout. She will outline key warning signs and share proactive measures that help maintain performance without sacrificing well-being.

Drawing from her experience in both corporate and creative industries, Cripps will explore how structured risk management and innovative problem-solving can work together to enhance business strategies and workplace culture.

She will highlight the power of balance-between work and life, logic and creativity, intensity and calm-demonstrating how a mindful approach can turn stress into an opportunity for growth.

Cripps will provide actionable insights on fostering efficiency, open communication, and a supportive team environment. By leveraging her background in finance and the creative arts, she will illustrate how adaptability and resilience drive professional and personal success.

Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of how to thrive under pressure while maintaining their well-being, redefining success in a way that is both fulfilling and sustainable.

"I believe that true leadership thrives on balance-where strategic vision meets creative spirit, and every thought, word, and action contribute to a harmonious whole," stated Lisa Cripps. At this conference, we celebrate that timeless balance, embracing the wisdom of living with integrity and purpose to drive innovation and inspire success."

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations 10-year business anniversary, the event will also feature an evening reception, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2025 are available now on womeninpr.com and on Eventbrite.

About Lisa Cripps

Lisa Cripps is the President of Marrelli Trust Company Limited, bringing over 30 years of experience in capital markets, corporate governance, and securities operations. Renowned for her strategic leadership, she has driven significant improvements in client satisfaction and risk management while ensuring rigorous compliance across all operations. Beyond her executive role, Lisa is a dedicated creative writer and accomplished Canadian artist working in acrylics and oils. Her passion for storytelling is reflected in her dark, atmospheric fiction-which includes a supernatural horror novel weaving themes of environmental stewardship and indigenous lore-and enriches her approach to leadership and innovation.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245328

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.